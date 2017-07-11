China recalls Lithuania ambassador over Taiwan diplomatic recognition

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday demanded Lithuania recall its ambassador from Beijing and said it would pull its own envoy from Vilnius overrecognition of Taiwan.

Lithuania had given the island of Taiwan permission to open a representative office in Vilnius, which has enraged Beijing that claims the territory as its own.

What did China say?

China's foreign ministry published a strongly worded statement on Tuesday over the Lithuanian decision.

"This action flagrantly violated the spirit of the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and seriously damaged China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the Chinese foreign ministry.

The "People's Republic of China is the only legal government representing the whole of China" said the statement.

International experts see China's military build-up as a threat to Taiwan

"The determination of the Chinese government and people to realize the reunification of the motherland is unshakable, and the red line of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity cannot be touched," China said.

"We urge Lithuania to immediately correct the wrong decision, take practical measures to eliminate the bad influence, and not go further and further on the wrong road."

China also warned Taiwanagainst trying to seek further independence adding that "attempts to engage in separatist activities in the international arena will never succeed."

Why is Taiwan such a thorny issue?

In its drive for territorial integrity, China regularly protests any moves to recognize Taiwan across the world.

The Lithuanian-based Taiwan office would be the first European representative office to be called by the country's own name as opposed to Taipei, its capital.

In return, Lithuania would open its own representative office in Taipei, while offering to donate 20,000 coronavirus vaccines doses in the process.

Only 15 countries have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, with the EU having its own representative office with the beleaguered island.

Tensions between the West and China have escalated in recent months over human rights in Hong Kong and Uyghur concentration camps.

jc/aw (Reuters)