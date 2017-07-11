China: Premier talks about ties with US, Ukraine as national congress ends

China's Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called for more cooperation between China and the United States to deal with global challenges while properly managing their differences, as the nation's annual gathering of the parliament came to an end.

Economic competition between Beijing and Washington should be benign and fair, Li said at a press conference after the meeting of the close of the National People's Congress.

Li also urged for restraint in the Ukraine conflict to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

"We sincerely hope that the situation will ease and peace will return at an early date," the premier said.

He called the situation "indeed disconcerting," while avoiding any critical remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Li made comments against the international sanctions that have been slapped on Russia. He said the "relevant sanctions will hurt the world economic recovery. It is in no one's interest."

Li stressed that it was important to support Moscow and Kyiv in their negotiations for a cease-fire.

"We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis," Li said.

Premier promises more jobs, confident of hitting 2022 growth target

Li launched the annual session of parliament last Saturday by setting a growth goal of around 5.5%.

"China's economy will be able to overcome the difficulties and achieve major full-year economic and social goals and tasks, and lay a solid foundation for the development of the country in the future," Li told the media.

Experts have said China's growth goal is ambitious given the hurdles that include property downturn, COVID-19 flare-ups and an uncertain global recovery.

Li said on Friday that the government was looking to generate nearly 13 million news jobs in a bid to reverse an economic slowdown.

He promised pro-job policies'' including tax and fee cuts amounting to 2.5 trillion yuan ($400 billion) for businesses, especially small entrepreneurs.

Li to step down next year

The premier also confirmed on Friday that he was stepping down after his current term ends next March.

"This is the last year I will be premier," he told reporters.

Li, who has been China's premier since 2013, is constitutionally limited to two terms five-year terms.

Congress approves increase in military budget

The National People's Congress on Friday also approved a notable increase in China's military expenditure.

A majority of the parliament green-lighted a draft budget that foresees a significant 7.1% rise in the military budget — the largest uptick in China's defense spending in three years.

Total spending is expected to grow by only 3.9%.

The increase comes amid threats from China's communist leadership towards Taiwan and Beijing's territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas.

Officials at the annual meeting reemphasized on China's geopolitical ambitions concerning Taiwan.

