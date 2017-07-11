China orders US to close Chengdu consulate as spying spat worsens

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, in retaliation for the closure of China's Houston consulate earlier this week.

The move is a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this," the statement said.

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.

The US has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in Hong Kong and five other mainland cities including Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The Chengdu consulate was established in 1985 and has around 200 staff, with 150 locally hired Chinese staff, according to its website.

