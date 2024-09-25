China on the agenda as Vietnam's leader meets Biden

US President Joe Biden and ruling Communist Party Chief To Lam will meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly as Vietnam positions itself between the US and China.

Vietnam's new president, To Lam, a former public security chief who has consolidated power within the Vietnamese Communist Party since the death of his predecessor in July, addressed the UN General Assembly this week.

During the speech, To Lam discussed the importance of multilateralism in addressing global problems such as geopolitical tensions and climate change.

"Unprecedented challenges to peace, cooperation, sustainable development and human dignity affect this generation and the next," said To Lam. "They compel us to unite, act and work together, upholding the role of international institutions, foremost among them the United Nations."

His speech marked a significant moment, as he is the first Communist Party of Vietnam chief to speak to the Assembly.

To Lam is also expected to sit down with President Biden during the General Assembly. This meeting is seen as part of a broader US strategy to improve diplomatic relations with countries in Southeast Asia as a counterbalance to China's growing influence in the region.

During a press call on Tuesday, the White House said the meeting will be "an important opportunity for the two leaders to talk about our shared interest in stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia".

A US ally in Southeast Asia?

Analysts believe that even a brief interaction with Biden will help To Lam demonstrate Vietnam's neutrality on the global stage as the country maintains good relations with US rivals China and Russia.

Vietnamese leader To Lam meets with Chinese President Xi Junping in Beijing in August Image: kyodo/dpa/picture alliance

Earlier this year, To Lam made a high-profile trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hanoi for talks in June.

To Lam's trip to New York reflects Vietnam's delicate balancing act on the world stage as it works to position itself as an influential player in global geopolitics.

"Vietnam's desire to maintain equidistance between superpowers makes it natural for To Lam to seek a meeting with Biden after his visit to China and Xi Jinping," Khac Giang Nguyen, a visiting fellow at the Vietnam Studies Programme at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, told DW.

Last September, Biden visited Vietnam, where the two nations secured key deals on semiconductors and elevated their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam's highest diplomatic ranking.

Ahead of To Lam's trip to the US, Vietnamese authorities released several prominent activists from prison, including Tran Huynh Duy Thuc and environmental activist Hoang Thi Minh Hong.

The release of these prisoners was viewed as an attempt to alleviate international criticism over Vietnam's human rights record, particularly as it deepens ties with Western nations.

A busy week in New York

To Lam also met with representatives from major US corporations this week, including Alphabet's Google and Facebook owner Meta, and witnessed the signing of deals with US companies that will bolster Vietnam's aviation and semiconductor industries.

Is Vietnam set to replace China as the world's factory? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is speculation that To Lam may use the opportunity to engage with individuals connected to a potential Kamala Harris administration, should the US vice-president win the upcoming presidential election.

During his stay, To Lam also met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His talks with Modi centered on deepening bilateral trade and defense cooperation, signaling Vietnam's strategic interest in strengthening ties with India as another key regional player.

After his New York visit, To Lam is scheduled to embark on a two-day state visit to Cuba, one of the last remaining communist-ruled states in the world.

"To Lam's stop in Havana is far more illustrative of Vietnam's independent and neutral foreign policy," Zachary Abuza, a professor of national security strategy at the US National War College, told DW, referring to Vietnam and Cuba's shared historical bond dating back to the 1950s when the two countries supported each other in their respective revolutions.

Edited by: Ole Tangen Jr