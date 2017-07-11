China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration

The UK said Saturday it considers "Beijing to be in a state of ongoing non-compliance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration" over changes to Hong Kong's electoral system announced this week.



"Beijing's decision to impose radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system constitutes a further clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was quoted as saying in a statement.

"This is part of a pattern designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China’s policies and is the third breach of the Joint Declaration in less than nine months," the statement went on.

It said Beijing's ongoing non-compliance was "a demonstration of the growing gulf between Beijing’s promises and its actions."

What is Hong Kong's new election law?

China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, on Thursday unanimously endorsed a new measure for Hong Kong that will give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint lawmakers in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Part of the new election measures will be appointing a vetting committee to ensure Hong Kong's public officials are "patriots" who are loyal to the CCP.

An increased number of pro-Beijing officials would weaken the power of the opposition to influence the city's leadership.

The move is seen as a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement and an erosion of the autonomy guaranteed to Hong Kong when the UK handed it back to China in 1997.

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong Baptist University, told DW last week that, when the UK handed Hong Kong back to China, the agreement was achieved on the understanding that the city would progress toward democracy.

"Without that consensus, the first handover probably wouldn't have happened," Chan said.

"To many Hong Kongers, democracy safeguards some of the core values that we have long cherished," Chan added. "That's why we have the One Country, Two Systems model."