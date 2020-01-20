China: New coronavirus death and infection count rises

Authorities in China said that the number of cases of a new virus had risen to 440 and the death toll had risen to nine on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters that all the deaths were reported in the city of Wuhan in the central Hubei province.

The coronavirus is transmitted via the respiratory tract and there "is the possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease", Li said at a news conference.

The commission announced measures to contain the disease as millions of people travel across the country for this week's Lunar New Year holiday, including disinfection and ventilation at airports, train stations and shopping centers.

The new death toll comes less than a day after the first case in the United States was reported. Travelers from China are being screened for the virus.

ed/se (Reuters, AP)