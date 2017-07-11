China, Nepal announce revised Everest height

China and Nepal announced a "revised height" for Mount Everest on Tuesday, after separately spending months measuring the world's tallest peak. That new height is 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet), up by just one meter from Nepal's previous measurement and about four meters from China's.

Nepal had sent a team of surveyors to the top of the peak in May 2019, while China sent a team earlier this year. It was the first time Nepal had independently carried out such measurements, amid speculation over a possible change in height due to global warming and a 2015 earthquake.

Nepal previously recognized 8,848 meters as Mount Everest's official snow height, which was the finding of a survey conducted by the Survey of India in the early 1950s.

lc/dr (AP, dpa)