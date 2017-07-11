China, Nepal announce revised Everest height

China and Nepal announced a "revised height" for Mount Everest on Tuesday, after separately spending months measuring the world's tallest peak. That new height is 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet), up by just one meter from Nepal's previous measurement and about four meters from China's.

Nepal had sent a team of surveyors to the top of the peak in May 2019, while China sent a team earlier this year. It was the first time Nepal had independently carried out such measurements, amid speculation over a possible change in height due to global warming and a 2015 earthquake.

Nepal previously recognized 8,848 meters as Mount Everest's official snow height, which was the finding of a survey conducted by the Survey of India in the early 1950s.

World heritage under threat from global warming Dresden In 2002, a so-called 100-year flood put large parts of Dresden under water — and threatened numerous cultural treasures. The baroque Zwinger palace was also flooded. The city founded a task force to be prepared for future extreme weather events. Today there are global efforts underway to use climate modelling to better plan for the protection of cultural monuments in the future.

World heritage under threat from global warming Venice The city, built on islands, struggles against the influences of water anyway, but climate change means that natural disasters such as the 2019 floods will become more frequent. The recital hall of the opera (above) was under water, as were palaces and churches. Researchers are not only examining such extreme weather events, but also the long-term effects of climate change.

World heritage under threat from global warming Moritzburg Schloss In the past, high humidity was a particular problem for cultural assets. Now, it is the increasingly dry air. This is also the case in the baroque Moritzburg castle in Saxony, where there is a large collection of baroque leather wallpapers. Their paintings have already been extensively refurbished, as they showed damage such as shrinkage cracks. These can be traced to periods of extreme heat.

World heritage under threat from global warming Gubbio A historical city wall encircles the city of Gubbio in Italy's central Umbria region. Like the palazzo and its archaeological excavations, the wall is threatened by shifting foundations and moisture. Part of the city wall collapsed after rain loosened the mortar and stones fell out. A European research team is using electromagnetic scans to assess the structural health of the ancient monuments.

World heritage under threat from global warming Koules fortress, Crete The fortress of Koules stands guard at the entrance to the Cretan capital's harbor, as it has since the early 16th century. Although it has withstood a lot over the centuries, changing wave patterns are now eroding the building. Climate change has caused a change in wind patterns, altering the wave direction. The salt water penetrates and erodes the walls, damaging the monument.

World heritage under threat from global warming Stonehenge The UNESCO World Heritage Site has existed for more than 4,000 years. Now moles churn the ground in such a way that it threatens to collapse in the long term. Behind this is a climate-related cycle: Mild winters increase the mole population and earthworms, a preferred food for moles, multiply due to warmer and more humid soil conditions. Heavy rains also saturate the soil.

World heritage under threat from global warming Threatened old city centers Wismar's old town, with its historic gabled buildings and waterworks (see photo) is as culturally important as the old towns of Lübeck and Stralsund. In the long term, all three cities are threatened by rising sea levels. If global warming continues unchecked, future archaeologists will have to search for our heritage underwater. The city centers of Naples, Bruges and Istanbul are also at risk.

World heritage under threat from global warming Historic parks and gardens Climate change affects more than just buildings and the treasures housed within. Historic parks and gardens, such as the one surrounding the Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam near Berlin, must also be prepared for new climatic conditions. Several projects are testing models to improve the resistance of plants, as well as adjusting the planted species to better withstand new climatic conditions. Author: Torsten Landsberg



Since then, however, several teams have taken measurements, offering different results in each case. The new official altitude value could also be more accurate not just because of improved methods of measurement, but also because of a shift in tectonic plates after the 2015 earthquake, Christian Gerlach from the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities, told news agency dpa.

Joint project for 'eternal friendship'

The melting of snow due to climate change could have also affected the height, he said. Nepal initially wanted to conduct the measurement alone, but after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Himalayan nation in 2019, the measurement became a joint project under the sign of "eternal friendship."

To determine the height, teams from both countries climbed the mountain and measured it with angle encoders and devices that receive GPS signals. Mount Everest is one of the most popular peaks and is visited by mountaineers from all over the world.

The peak made headlines last year following a record string of deaths, and viral images of a traffic jam at the top of the mountain. This year's climbing season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it the first time no foreign climbers would summit the peak since a massive earthquake forced authorities to close it to the public in 2015.

lc/dr (AP, dpa)