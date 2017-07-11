China: Multiple deaths, injuries as restaurant collapses

A collapse of a two-story restaurant has killed at least 17 people in northern China, with rescuers continuing to search for victims trapped under the rubble. Several of the survivors were seriously injured.
Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for survivors after a two-story restaurant collapsed in northern China, killing at least 17 people, state media reported on Saturday.
Rescue workers in orange overalls, wearing hardhats and masks, were deployed to the site in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, roughly 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing
Xinhua news agency said that "45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured."
Cause of collapse unknown
The restaurant reportedly collapsed at around 9:40 a.m. local time (1:40 a.m GMT).
The cause of the disintegration was not immediately apparent.
Video footage posted on social media by state broadcaster China Central Television showed workers lifting heavy chunks of concrete. On at least one occasion, the remaining parts of the frame of the building shook but ultimately stayed upright.
jsi/dj (AP, AFP)
