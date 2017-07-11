 China: Multiple deaths, injuries as restaurant collapses | News | DW | 29.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China: Multiple deaths, injuries as restaurant collapses

A collapse of a two-story restaurant has killed at least 17 people in northern China, with rescuers continuing to search for victims trapped under the rubble. Several of the survivors were seriously injured.

China Einsturz eines Restaurants in Xiangfen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/CHINATOPIX)

Hundreds of rescue workers were searching for survivors after a two-story restaurant collapsed in northern China, killing at least 17 people, state media reported on Saturday.

Rescue workers in orange overalls, wearing hardhats and masks, were deployed to the site in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, roughly 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing

China Einsturz eines Restaurants in Xiangfen (picture-alliance/Xinhua News A/Yang Chenguang gency)

Xinhua news agency said that "45 people have been brought out, of which 17 were dead, seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured."

Read more: Several killed after roof collapse in Shanghai Mercedes-Benz dealership

Cause of collapse unknown

Debris at the site of the collapsed restaurant in China (picture-alliance/dpa)

Rescuers have pulled out at least 28 survivors from under the rubble

The restaurant reportedly collapsed at around 9:40 a.m. local time (1:40 a.m GMT).

The cause of the disintegration was not immediately apparent.

Video footage posted on social media by state broadcaster China Central Television showed workers lifting heavy chunks of concrete. On at least one occasion, the remaining parts of the frame of the building shook but ultimately stayed upright.

jsi/dj (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

German lawmakers urge pressure on China

The Chinese foreign minister is visiting Berlin next week for talks. A cross-party group of MPs want Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to bring up issues such as the Uighur internment camps and "aggressive" foreign policy.  

South China Sea: China slams US over 'illegal sanctions'

Beijing has threatened to take "firm" retaliatory measures over US sanctions against China's military buildup in the South China Sea. Taiwan warns escalating tensions between the superpowers could lead to conflict.  

Iran partners with China, as the West steps back

The proposed cooperation deal between Iran and China is partly a result of Tehran's disappointment at the EU's failure to stand up to the United States. But not all Iranians think the agreement is a good idea.  

Advertisement