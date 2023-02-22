  1. Skip to content
China: More than 50 trapped in mine collapse — state media

38 minutes ago

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said rescuers have lifted three workers out of the collapsed mine in northern China, but two of them showed no signs of life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NpAJ

More than 50 people are trapped in a coal mine that collapsed in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The official news agency of China said the "accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine."

Workers were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League in western Inner Mongolia, Xinhua reported.

Rescuers have lifted out three people so far, and two of them showed no vital signs, the report said. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.  

China Central Television (CCTV) said a "number of working staff and vehicles have been buried." It added rescue personnel were at the site.

China relies on coal, but mines are not always safe

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining coal and other minerals in China, which critics say has ravaged the original mountainous landscape of the region.

China relies heavily on coal for power generation and has strived to improve safety at mines. But deadly accidents are not uncommon.

In December 2022, some 40 people wree trapped after a gold mine caved in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

