China military drills ramp up pressure on Taiwan

China has said its latest round of military drills surrounding Taiwan was a warning to "separatists" in the government. Analysts say the drills show increased coordination of naval capabilities.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry "strongly condemned" military exercises staged by China on Monday as "irrational and provocative," as multiple branches of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) simulated a blockade of the island.

The drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," came just days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's National Day speech, during which he said China had "no right to represent Taiwan" and reiterated that the two sides are "not subordinate" to each other.

Beijing views Taiwan as a Chinese province and has vowed to "reunify" the self-ruled democratic island with mainland China by using force if necessary. China bristles at rhetoric or actions suggesting Taiwan is independent or sovereign.

When Lai was elected in January, Beijing called him a "dangerous separatist." After his inauguration speech in May, Beijing carried out a round of large-scale military drills dubbed "Joint Sword-2024A."

In August 2022, China carried out three days of large-scale live-fire military drills after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and met Taiwanese leaders with a delegation of Democratic Party lawmakers.

On Monday, The PLA's Eastern Theater Command said the latest drills were "a stern warning" to those conducting "separatist acts" and promoting "independence."

"It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," PLA Eastern Command spokesperson Li Xi said. Li added that multiple branches of China's military were participating in joint exercises to test operational capabilities.

The PLA said the drills focused on "sea-air combat readiness patrols, blockades of key ports and areas, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and the joint seizure of comprehensive superiority."

Later Monday, the PLA said it had "successfully completed" the exercises, adding that it remained on "high alert" and would keep "strengthening combat readiness" to "foil Taiwan independent separatist attempts."

A PLA map showing the locations of Monday's drills Image: PLA/AFP

Chinese pressure a fact of life in Taiwan

Lev Nachman, a political scientist at National Taiwan University, told DW that Lai's speech itself was "very toned down" and represented a similar stance to that of his predecessor.

He added that the drills were both in response to the National Day speech, known in Taiwan as "Double Ten Day," and Beijing's disdain for Lai.

Living under Chinese military threats for nearly seven decades, many Taiwanese have grown accustomed to PLA war games. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said in response to the drills that the self-ruled island would not "submit" to China's military threats.

"Life goes on," a middle-aged Taiwanese man surnamed Peng told DW. However, he added, Lai could adjust his language toward Beijing to some degree.

"Since the new president took office," he said, "the scale [of military exercises] has noticeably increased."

A Taiwanese woman surnamed Sung told DW that she believes Lai represents the voice of Taiwan's majority. Yet she said everyone should be "prepared for an increase in verbal and military intimidation" from China.

What was new this time?

Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), told DW that the large-scale involvement of China's Coast Guard (CCG) during Monday's drills marks a significant shift from previous exercises.

According to China's Xinhua state media, the Coast Guard has organized a formation of vessels to conduct comprehensive law enforcement patrols in the waters surrounding Taiwanese islands.

Chinese coast guard vessels are used to enforce China's claims on the South China Sea Image: TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AFP

The patrols focus on exercises such as verification and identification, boarding inspections, and control and expulsion operations.

Su said this reflected China's growing integration of its Coast Guard with the Navy as "two key pillars" of military strategy against Taiwan.

"In China's envisioned scenario, if a blockade against Taiwan were to happen, the PLA Navy would likely assume the role of asserting sovereignty, showcasing China's claim over the area. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard would handle maritime control and governance," he said.

China appears to be using these drills to also test the performance of its aircraft carrier Liaoning, which Taiwan detected entering waters south of the island on Sunday afternoon.

Lin Ying-Yu, an assistant professor at the Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies at Taiwan's Tamkang University, told DW that, during the 2023 drills, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong also operated in the same eastern offshore waters.

"This time, the Liaoning is possibly meant to take over the Shandong's position. The PLA is also likely testing whether the Liaoning, after undergoing major repairs, can meet the performance standards of the Shandong," Lin said.

