China makes major show of force with war games near Taiwan

China again is sending planes and ships for military exercises around Taiwan. The self-ruled island condemned this "provocative act."

China's military began a new round of military drills near Taiwan on Monday in what it said was a "warning" against "separatist acts by Taiwan independence forces." No date was given for the drills to end.

"Taiwan independence and peace in the Taiwan Strait are irreconcilable," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, adding that "provocations from pro-independence forces will inevitably face countermeasures."

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, who has been outspoken against Beijing, vowed to "protect democratic Taiwan, and safeguard national security", while his DefenSe Ministry said it had dispatched "appropriate forces."

He added that his government is not seeking to escalate the conflict with China.

'A stern warning'

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, "test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"The drill also serves as a stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity," it said.

The exercises are taking place in "areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island," according to Captain Li Xi, spokesman for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command.

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chinese ships and aircraft are approaching Taiwan in "close proximity from different directions," focusing on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, blockading key ports and areas, assaulting maritime and ground targets and "joint seizure of comprehensive superiority," the command said.

What is Taiwan's reaction?

In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned the "irrational and provocative behavior" from the mainland. The ministry said it had "dispatched appropriate forces to respond accordingly to protect freedom and democracy" and defend Taiwan's sovereignty.

Taiwan's government also said China's latest war games and refusal to renounce the use of force are "blatant provocations" that seriously undermine regional peace and stability.

In the face of China's further political, military and economic threats to Taiwan in recent days, Taiwan will neither back down nor give in, Taiwan's China policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

Taiwan also said on Monday that it had detained a Chinese citizen following an "intrusion" into its territory.

The man was found early in the morning on a rubber boat making an "illegal crossing" to the tiny island of Menghu, the Taiwanese Coast Guard said in a statement.

"It is not ruled out that the small boat stowaway attempt could be a grey zone intrusion linked to the military exercise," said the Coast Guard.

Taiwan's outlying islands have been put on "heightened alert" in light of the Chinese military exercises.

Lai says Taiwan will 'resist annexation'

Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China regards as its own territory, had been on alert for more war games since President Lai Ching-te's National Day speech last week.

In his speech, Lai vowed to "resist annexation" of the island, and insisted Beijing and Taipei were "not subordinate to each other."

Beijing condemned the speech after Lai said China had no right to represent Taiwan, even as he offered cooperation with Beijing. China held the Joint Sword-2024A exercises around Taiwan for two days in May, shortly after Lai took office.

US condemns China's drills

The United States condemned China's military drills around Taiwan, saying the move was "unwarranted and risks escalation" as it urged Beijing to act with restraint.

"The United States is seriously concerned about the People's Liberation Army's joint military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, referring to China's military.

The escalation comes days after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China against taking action in response to Lai's speech during the island's National Day celebrations.

dh/wd (AFP, Reuters)