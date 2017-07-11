China launches rocket with probe to Mars

China launched a Long March 5 Y-4 rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan on Thursday. In February, the probe is expected to reach Mars where it will deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

The Chinese rover is named Tianwen-1, which means "quest for heavenly truth," in Mandarin. It weighs 240 kilograms (530 pounds) and is equipped with six wheels and four solar panels, Chinese state media reported.

If all goes well, it will search for underground water, analyze the planet's soil and atmosphere, take photos, chart maps as well as search for evidence of possible ancient life.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the Chinese rocket launch

Livestreams showed a successful liftoff, with rockets blazing orange and the spacecraft heading upward across clear blue skies.

Hundreds of space enthusiasts watched the takeoff from a beach across the bay from the launch site.

The launch marked the second flight to Mars this week, after a United Arab Emirates orbiter blasted off on a rocket from Japan on Monday. The US plans to send Mars rover Perseverance on its way to the red planet next week from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

