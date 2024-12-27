China launches new generation assault ship 'Sichuan'

The new assault ship has technology that can launch fighter jets off its deck and have them land back on board. China has been trying to modernize its naval forces for a decade now.

China launched a new amphibious assault ship capable of launching fighter jets on Friday seeking to strengthen its combat power in the sea.

The launch took place with a ceremony at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai.

What we know about the ship

The Sichuan — the first of its 076-type model — is China's largest combat ship yet. It is designed to launch ground troops for combat and provide air support for the troops.

The vessel is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult that allows fighter jets to launch directly off its deck, state news agency Xinhua reported. It also has an "arrestor technology" so that fighter jets can land on its deck.

The ship will undergo further testing and sea trials before entering active service.

China's naval ambition

China's People's Liberation Navy has been working on modernizing its forces — the largest navy in the world in terms of number of warships —- for over a decade now. It launched its first set of amphibious assault ships of the 075-type in 2019.

Beijing aims for its forces to be able to operate globally instead of just close to mainland China.

The upgrade to the Sichuan comes soon after researchers discovered the country was working on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to allow its ships to be deployed in further regions without needing a base to refuel.

The US has 11 aircraft carriers currently — all of them nuclear powered. This allows America to deploy several strike teams around the world at all times.

China has maritime disputes with several nations in the South China sea, sovereignty over which Beijing claims almost in its entirety. It also has a dispute with Japan over the Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu in China.

Moreover, China's navy has increased activity around Taiwan in recent years amid worsening relations with the US over the island. China considers Taiwan to be a rebellious province and has not ruled out the use of force for "reunification."

China's plan to dominate the seas To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/rc (AP, EFE, DPA)