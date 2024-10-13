China launches fresh war games around Taiwan

ConflictsChina
China launches fresh war games around TaiwanOctober 14, 2024
China's military began a new round of military drills near Taiwan on Monday in what it said was a warning against "separatist acts by Taiwan independence forces." No date was given for the drills to end.
The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, "test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned the "irrational and provocative behavior" and said it had "dispatched appropriate forces to respond accordingly to protect freedom and democracy" and defend Taiwan's sovereignty.
More to follow...
dh/wd (AFP, Reuters)