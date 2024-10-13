China launches fresh war games around Taiwan

China again sends planes and ships for military exercises around Taiwan. The self-ruled island condemned this "provocative act."

China's military began a new round of military drills near Taiwan on Monday in what it said was a warning against "separatist acts by Taiwan independence forces." No date was given for the drills to end.

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, "test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned the "irrational and provocative behavior" and said it had "dispatched appropriate forces to respond accordingly to protect freedom and democracy" and defend Taiwan's sovereignty.

