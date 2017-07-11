China launches 3 astronauts on mission toward completing space station

China's space program on Friday successfully launched the Long March-2F rocket, carrying a Shenzhou-13 spacecraft with three astronauts on board. The launch took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center center in Northwest China. Shenzhou-13 is heading toward a space station that is under construction.

On board the Shenzhou-13 are two veteran astronauts and the first woman assigned to China's space station mission, Wang Yaping.

China is not part of the International Space Station, because of US concerns over national security. Beijing decided it would build its own, called the Tiangong space station.

The spacecraft is expected to complete docking with the station's Tianhe module about six hours after launch. The three-person crew will continue the work of a previous crew that spent 90 days in space.

Watch video 02:13 First Chinese astronauts reach new space station

The crew's scheduled tasks include spacewalks to install equipment for expansion of the station, assessing living conditions in the Tianhe module and carrying out experiments in space medicine.

China's mission to complete Tiangong space station

China's military-run space program plans to send several crews to the station to make it fully functional in 2022.

The astronauts are to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module in China's longest crewed space mission to date.

The incoming crew will conduct spacewalks to install equipment for the expansion of the station while also conducting various other experiments. Wang is expected to be the first Chinese woman to perform a space walk.

Ahead of the launch, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a "common cause of mankind,'' and China would "continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges'' in crewed spaceflight and "make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.''

Watch video 03:14 Is China headed for space domination?

kb/wmr (AP, Reuters)