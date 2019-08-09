 China: Landslide kills dozens as Typhoon Lekima rages | News | DW | 11.08.2019

News

China: Landslide kills dozens as Typhoon Lekima rages

Typhoon Lekima is moving northward after hitting eastern Zhejiang province, where it triggered a landslide that has left 28 dead and 20 missing. It disrupted air and rail transport and also left millions without power.

A huge wave gushes upwards against a barrier blocking city buildings (Getty Images/AFP)

The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China that has been classed as the third-largest on record rose to 28 on Sunday, according to state media, with the now weakened storm moving northward along the coast of Shandong province.

The fatalities were caused by a landslide triggered by the Typhoon Lekima, according to state TV. The disaster took place in the municipality of Wenzhou, in Zhejiang province, when a natural dam-like buildup of earth broke.

"Torrential rains caused a landslide on a mountain that blocked a river below," state TV said. When the "dam" created by the blocked earth broke, the water swept downstream. Twenty people are reported to be still missing.

The storm made landfall in the eastern province of Zhejiang early Saturday morning with maximum winds of 187 kilometers per hour (116 miles per hour), bringing with it waves several meters high, downing thousands of trees and sending torrents of muddy water into the streets. 

China lowered its weather alert from red to orange on Saturday as the storm began to weaken and downgraded its prior classification of "super" typhoon.

A person stands looking at a downed tree due to typhoon Lekima in China (Reuters)

Fallen trees cut power to many homes in Zhejiang province

The storm forced the evacuation of more than a million residents from coastal areas, state media reported. More than 2 million households in Zhejiang experienced blackouts due to strong winds and rain cutting electricity lines.

Some train services between Zhejiang and northern China were also disrupted, and hundreds of flights at various airports were reportedly canceled.

Typhoon Lekima also forced the closure of Shanghai Disneyland.

The storm is predicted to continue weakening as it moves northward. Authorities have warned of more flash floods, mudslides and landslides.

Prior to reaching China, the storm had forced flight cancelations and business closures on the island of Taiwan.

Last September, Typhoon Mangkhut hit mainland China, causing the evacuation of more than 2 million people.

tj, cmb/amp (AP, Reuters)

  • Super typhoon Mangkhut brough hurricane-force winds over 200 kilometres per hour (124 miles/h) to Hong Kong and the neighbouring gambling hub of Macau, before making landfall in China. (Reuters/J. Lee)

    Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in south China, Macau and Hong Kong

    Water and wind cause devastation

    Super typhoon Mangkhut brought hurricane-force winds over 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles/h) to Hong Kong and the neighboring gambling hub of Macau, before making landfall in China.

  • Three people were killed by falling trees in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou. (Reuters/J. Lee)

    Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in south China, Macau and Hong Kong

    Falling trees cause fatalities

    Three people were killed by falling trees in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou. Mangkhut also felled trees, tore scaffolding off buildings under construction and flooded some areas with waist-high water. A person died when a building collapsed in Dongguan, according to the National Disaster Reduction Center of China.

  • China Hongkong Taifun Mangkhut (Reuters/Twitter/@ALEXHOFFORD)

    Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in south China, Macau and Hong Kong

    Hong Kong waves

    The typhoon brought Hong Kong to a standstill, injuring more than 200 people. The South China Morning Post said Hong Kong's hospitals had to use backup power due to outages caused by the storm.

  • (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina)

    Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in south China, Macau and Hong Kong

    Taxis crushed by tree branches

    Residents of Hong Kong were told to stay away from the coastline and be on alert for occasional gales. Bus, ferry and rail services were suspended and almost 900 flights were canceled at the city's airport. Travel in Hong Kong remains difficult on Monday.

  • Macau, meanwhile, shut all 42 casinos for the first time as the territory bore the brunt of the typhoon. (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina)

    Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in south China, Macau and Hong Kong

    Macau casinos shuttered

    Macau, meanwhile, shut all 42 casinos for the first time as the territory bore the brunt of the typhoon. Electricity supply was cut off in low-lying areas and as streets were flooded, citizens fled to temporary shelters.

    Author: Keith Walker


