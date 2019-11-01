 China jails Fentanyl smugglers after joint probe with US | News | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China jails Fentanyl smugglers after joint probe with US

Tensions between the US and China have been running high as a result of the ongoing trade war. Could a rare collaboration to bring down an international opiate smuggling gang be a sign of peace between the two powers?

USA Fentanyl Tablets

A court in China sentenced nine members of a fentanyl smuggling ring on Thursday in a rare display of cooperation between Chinese and US authorities.

One man received a suspended death sentence and eight others prison sentences for smuggling the prescription opiate, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, into the US.

Yu Haibin, a senior official with China's National Narcotics Control Commission, praised the case as the first successful joint investigation by Beijing and US authorities.

Acting on a tip-off by the US border authorities, the Chinese narcotics bureau first uncovered the ring in 2017 in Shanghai and the eastern Jiangsu province. Chinese authorities seized 11.9 kg of fentanyl.

US and China cooperation

The US has criticized China for not doing enough to prevent the illegal flow of narcotics from China into the US.

Yu stated that the international narcotics trade was not something which one country could solve alone and "illegal demand" needed to be effectively reduced.

Read more: European Drug Report 2019 directly contrasts US drug crisis, tells a story of relative calm

Two police officers in front of a court house in China

The sentencing of nine Fentanyl smugglers was a rare case of cooperation between the US and China

More than 28,000 synthetic opioid-related overdose deaths, mostly from fentanyl-related substances, were recorded in the US in 2017, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illegal trade in fentanyl has exacerbated the already-strained relationship between the US and China due to their ongoing trade war.

  • A woman packing a stroller into a car (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Going out for the day

    While Jessie sits in her car seat, Cheryl takes out the baby stroller to be able to push Jessie around through the shopping mall. Cheryl doesn't take Jessie to the mall often because it's tiring to go on these trips. She prefers staying at home, or they go to the nearby playground. They often visit Jessie's biological sister who lives two doors down.

  • A woman standing in her kitchen (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Catching her breath

    Raising a 3-year-old as a 71-year-old is a lot to ask for. The number of grandparents taking care of their grandchildren in the US because their parents are addicted to drugs, specifically opioids, is increasing. According to recent studies, around 12 percent of children in Arizona live with relatives, almost 9 percent of those live with their grandparents.

  • A teddy bear on a stack of papers (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Sitting on a bunch of admin

    On July 9, the Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act was signed into law. It's designed for grandparents who need information and assistance on issues in dealing with legal custody, available social services, and mental health counseling. One problem, however, is that relatives who take care of a child don't get the same amount of financial support that foster care families do.

  • A girl sitting on the merry-go-round while an older woman stands beside her (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    A little joy goes a long way

    Jessie was apprehensive about riding the merry-go-round for the first time. When Cheryl was buying the tickets, the vendor asked about Jessie. Cheryl said that Jessie was her own daughter. She thinks Jessie's biological mother is still alive, but doesn't know where she is or if she's in rehab. "The last time she was seen was in the fall of last year. Rumor has it that she was in Mesa."

  • Two pairs of feet: one of an older woman and one of a little girl (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Finding a way to make it work

    Cheryl knows that because of her age she probably won't be around when Jessie grows up. She has some physical problems and Jessie does wear her out, but she doesn't see a problem there. She believes it's important Jessie is around family and not in the care of strangers. Her son will take care of Jessie after Cheryl's gone.

  • A woman holding a struggling girl at a table (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Sunday school

    Every Sunday, Cheryl and Jessie go to a Presbyterian church. Jessie is too young to attend the sermon so she goes to Sunday school. After the sermon, Cheryl and Jessie join other families for snacks in a large auditorium. The church has always been supportive of Cheryl. She has lost three husbands and a son due to a drug overdose. Cheryl believes taking care of Jessie is her last calling.

  • A kid pushing a woman through her living room (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Pushing Mommy around

    Cheryl has permanent damage to her back and also suffers from arthritis in her hands and sciatica in both legs. She wears a back brace to help relieve the pain. To be able to cope with the pain, she takes painkillers and other medicines. She can't do without — especially with a young toddler pushing her around.

  • A group of people standing around a birthday cake (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    It's my party

    It's Jessie's third birthday. Only a few guests have been invited, so that it doesn't get too busy for Jessie. Jessie's mother had two other children: Jessie's older sister, who's in the care of Cheryl's brother and his wife. But they couldn't handle more than that. Jessie's little brother has been adopted by a foster family.

  • A girl lying on the floor surrounded by balloons (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Taking it easy

    Just before Jessie's mother went into labor, she had another hit of methamphetamine. After Jessie was born she was crying and screaming and twitching — typical withdrawal signs. Since then, Jessie has had to cope with a raft of health problems as a result of the drug abuse during pregnancy. Doctors are still monitoring her to see if there is any permanent damage.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Phoenix)


kmm/rt (Reuters/AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nebraska executes first US inmate using fentanyl

Nebraska had abolished the use of capital punishment in 2015 but reinstated it through a referendum a year later. A German company attempted to stay the execution, saying Nebraska obtained the lethal drugs improperly. (14.08.2018)  

European Drug Report 2019 directly contrasts US drug crisis, tells a story of relative calm

Around 8,200 people died of an overdose in Europe in 2018, according to the European Drug Report. That's almost 10 times less than the number of overdose deaths in the United States. (06.06.2019)  

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. China has said the tariffs are "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict. (01.08.2019)  

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

Cheryl, a 71-year-old woman from Phoenix, has adopted her 3-year-old great-grandniece Jessie, who was an addict before she was even born, suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms at birth. Eline van Nes reports. (04.08.2018)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Related content

China Huawei 5G Netz

China's 5G future is now, so what next?  01.11.2019

China’s mobile carriers began offering 5G mobile services for the first time to the public on November 1. The increased transmission speeds will change the way the world works, but is the rest of the world ready?

US accuses China of inflaming its opioid epidemic 03.09.2019

President Trump has repeatedly tweeted that China is the major contributor to the US opioid crisis. China says his claims are baseless

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & Asia 12.09.2019

ECB set to unveil new stimulus measures - Hopes of a thaw in US-China relations - Welsh farmers have second thoughts about Brexit

Advertisement