 China issues red alert as Typhoon Lekima nears | News | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China issues red alert as Typhoon Lekima nears

Chinese authorities have put coastal areas of Zhejiang province on high alert ahead of a strong typhoon. Winds and rain from Typhoon Lekima have already battered southern Japan and Taiwan.

Flag warning about rough seas in Taiwan (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

China on Friday issued the most serious alert in its four-tiered typhoon warning system, with Typhoon Lekima expected to bring heavy rain to Zheijiang, Shanghai and nearby provinces before making landfall on Saturday morning.

The red alert has prompted authorities to prepare evacuations and suspend train and air travel. Seafaring vessels are also required to return to port. The typhoon is forecast to send an intense storm surge up the Yangzte River, causing possible flooding.

The National Meteorological Center said Lekima was currently traveling northwest at 13 kph (8 mph) over the East China Sea and carrying winds of 209 kph (130 mph). The storm is expected to weaken after hitting land and moving north.

Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones

Typhoon Lekima (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/Nasa)

Typhoon Lekima (L) and Tropical Storm Krosa can both be seen in this satellite image

Reported death

Lekima brought heavy rains and damaging winds to both southern Japan and northern Taiwan on Friday, with one resident of Taipei killed, according to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC).

Hundreds of international and domestic flights in Taiwan were canceled and some ferry services suspended, while damaged power poles left tens of thousands without electricity late on Thursday.

Heavy rains have been forecast for the coming days even though the storm has moved on.

In Japan, nearly 70 flights and more than 150 ferry services were canceled in the Ryukyu Islands system. The Okinawa Times newspaper reported that at least four people were injured.

Read more: Climate change - 'Asia is paying for the West's emissions'

tj/amp (AP, dpa)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones

Tropical storms are seasonal weather events. But they never fail to shock us with the destruction they wreak. DW ranks some of the worst and fiercest ever. (12.09.2018)  

Climate change - 'Asia is paying for the West's emissions'

Progressive global warming will have an outsized effect on countries in Asia and Oceania. In a DW interview, Kira Vinke from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research explains what makes the region more vulnerable. (25.07.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Flughafen Stansted London

Air India flight diverted to London after security scare 27.06.2019

Typhoon jets intercepted the plane and guided it to a safe landing. It was not immediately clear what caused the security threat.

Deutschland Absturz Eurofighter in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises 25.06.2019

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region.

Taclobon still struggles to recover from cyclone 08.11.2018

Five years after Typhoon Haiyan raged in the Philippines, Tacloban is still undergoing construction. Billions in funding have been pumped in and millions have been swept away - and many residents are still homeless.

Advertisement