China, Hong Kong double down on extradition bill

China announced on Monday that it would fully support the government of Hong Kong on a draft law that would allow extradition to the mainland. The Foreign Ministry's statement came one day after one ofthe city's biggest protests since it was handed over to China from the UK in 1997.

Spokesman Geng Shuang said the government "will continue to firmly support" Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and warned that it would " firmly oppose any outside interference in the legislative affairs" of the city.

Lam, who became leader in 2017 in a reformed election process that privileges Beijing-friendly candidates, vowed to push the new bill forward.

"I don't think it is (an) appropriate decision for us now to pull out of this bill because of the very important objectives that this bill is intended to achieve," she said on Monday.

"While we will continue to do the communication and explanation there is very little merit to be gained to delay the bill. It will just cause more anxiety and divisiveness in society."

Carrie Lam: 'This is a very important piece of legislation'

According to organizers, more than a million people took part in a massive rally against the bill on Sunday. The march was mostly peaceful, although there were sporadic clashes with police outside the city's Legislative Council building.

The law, which is due to have its second reading in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, was introduced by Lam in February. It would create a new extradition agreement with China, which had been avoided in the past due to Beijing's poor legal and human rights records.

Sunday marked Hong Kong's largest display of civil disobedience since the 2014 "Occupy" movement that sought to end constitutional reforms allowing only Beijing-approved candidates to run in elections.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Shopping takes a back seat Hong Kong's busy shopping streets were packed with protesters angry at plans by the city's pro-Beijing government to allow extraditions to China. The proposals have sparked the biggest public backlash in years, bringing out several hundred thousand residents and prompting a huge security operation.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Students in chains Several students wore chains and prison clothes to symbolize their opposition to the new legislation. The prospect of renditions to mainland China is a step too far for pro-democracy campaigners, who have demanded that Hong Kong keep the autonomy and freedoms guaranteed when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters New rules open to abuse The changes to extradition rules are meant to simplify the process for suspects to be transferred between Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and mainland China — as well as other countries where there is no extradition treaty. But opponents of the plan are concerned about the fairness and transparency of the Chinese court system and the risk of charges being contrived against Beijing's dissenters.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Carry off Carrie Many protesters carried red banners depicting the faces of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary for Security John Lee, alongside slogans demanding they step down. One protester held a sign reading "Carry off Carrie." Lam has tweaked the proposals but has refused to withdraw the bill, saying it is vital to plug a long-standing "loophole."

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Amendments 'not enough' The government has attempted to address criticism by reducing the number of offenses eligible for extradition — removing nine economic crimes — as well as limiting the new law to offenses that carry prison sentences of seven years or more. The measure is also only applicable on a case-by-case basis. Requests will only be considered from China's top prosecuting authority.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Widespread resistance Opposition to the proposed legislation has mobilized several sections of Hong Kong's community, including usually pro-establishment business people, lawyers, students, pro-democracy figures and religious groups. Many people told the international media on Sunday that this was their first time attending a protest. Outspoken pro-democracy activists, meanwhile, warned they may have to flee abroad.

Hong Kong: Extradition reforms mobilize angry protesters Protesters battle goes global Similar protests took place all over the world, including in Taipei, London, New York and Chicago. More than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in Sydney on Sunday in opposition to the plan, worried at the prospect that expatriates could be seized by Chinese authorities as they travel through Hong Kong. Foreign governments have also criticized the new law. Author: Nik Martin



