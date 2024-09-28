China holds drills near disputed South China Sea reef

Chinese naval and air forces have held maneuvers in a disputed part of the South China Sea. The drills came shortly after high-level talks between Beijing and Washington about relieving regional tensions in the area.

Chinese ships and planes on Saturday conducted patrols around the flashpoint Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea as Beijing continues to assert its claims to almost the entire waterway against the will of several other countries in the region.

The maneuvers come after several tense maritime confrontations, particularly with the Philippines, in recent months. It also coincided with joint exercises carried out by the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Philippines in Manila's exclusive economic zone.

They also follow talks between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on ways to reduce tensions in the region.

What has China said?

Beijing said the training activities around the shoal included "reconnaissance, early warning, and air-sea patrols."

"Certain countries outside the region are stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, creating instability in the region," the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said.

"The theater troops maintain a high degree of vigilance, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests, (and) are firm in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea," it said.

"China holds indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Island and its adjacent waters," it added, using the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal.

That claimed sovereignty has, however, been called into question by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, which in 2016 ruled that Beijing's claims were unfounded in international law.

The tribunal did not, however, say who had sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from Manila in 2012, despite the reef's location nearly 900 km (311 miles) from the nearest Chinese land mass and within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

The atoll is home to abundant fish life and a picturesque lagoon, making it a coveted asset.

Wang and Blinken discuss South China Sea

On Friday, Wang and Blinken discussed the problems raised by China's growing territorial assertion in the region, with the Chinese foreign minister reportedly saying that "China insists on resolving differences with countries directly concerned through dialogue and consultation."

Blinken and Wang held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York Image: Heather Khalifa/Pool(REUTERS

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang also told Blinken that "the US should not always stir up trouble in the South China Sea and should not undermine the efforts of regional countries to maintain peace and stability."

Blinken said he spoke of Beijing's "dangerous and destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea and discussed improving communication between the two nations' militaries.

Growing tensions

In the past months, China's claims have led to a number of confrontations with the Philippines, including in waters around the disputed Second Thomas Shoal and Sabina Shoal.

In July, the two sides said they had reached a provisional deal on resupply missions to a Philippine ship, the Sierra Madre, which is grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal.

The vessel hosts a garrison on board that aims to assert Manila's claims to the reef.

Beijing said on Friday that it had "supervised" a Philippine ship under the deal as it delivered supplies to the vessel.

The Philippine armed forces confirmed that Chinese vessels had been nearby during the mission, but said they posed no threat.

In August, the Philippines filed a diplomatic complaint against China after Chinese aircraft dropped flares in the path of a Philippine air force patrol plane over the Scarborough Shoal.

tj/ (AFP, Reuters)