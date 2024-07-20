China: Highway bridge collapses, killing several

Chinese state media reported that several people were killed and more were still missing after the bridge collapsed due to sudden downpours and flash floods.

At least 11 people died, and 30 people were missing after a bridge collapsed amid torrential rains in northwestern China, state media said on Saturday.

"Nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people" are missing after the collapse of the highway bridge, local broadcaster CCTV said.

The bridge in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, Shaanxi province, collapsed at 8:40 p.m. on Friday local time due to sudden downpours and flash floods, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing authorities.

What we know about the rescue misson

Rescue operations are ongoing, with five vehicles recovered from the water so far. All 11 confirmed deaths were bodies in the retrieved vehicles.

Local media visuals showed a submerged section of the bridge with water rushing over it.

President Xi Jinping called for all-out rescue efforts. The Chinese leader said the country is in a crucial period for flood control. He urged local governments to take responsibility for monitoring and early warning systems.

China's national fire and rescue authority reported dispatching a rescue team to the site, consisting of 859 personnel, 90 vehicles, 20 boats, and 41 drones.

Heavy rains lash Chinese provinces

Northern and central China have been battered by heavy rains earlier this week, causing flooding and extensive damage.

In Baoji city in Shaanxi, at least five people were killed and eight missing after floods and mudslides, state media reported.

The neighboring provinces of Gansu and Henan in central China were also affected by incessant rains.

Nanyang city in Henan saw a year's equivalent of rainfall at the beginning of the week, CCTV reported.

China facing extreme weather

This year, China has experienced a summer of extreme weather, with major flooding in central and southern regions, while northern areas face severe heatwaves.

Earlier this month, in eastern China, a tornado left one person dead and injured 79 others, while causing major damage.

In May, deadly mountain floods and landslides hit Hunan, while deluges also left 38 dead in southern Guangdong province.

Again, in the same month, days of rain caused a highway to collapse in southern China, killing 48 people.

Scientists say climate change — driven by greenhouse gas emissions — is the main factor behind the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

ss/fb (AFP, dpa, Lusa)