China: Heavy rains trigger deadly flooding in Guangdong
Olwen Atanackovic
04/22/2024April 22, 2024
At least 4 people have been reported killed and 10 others missing after days of torrential rainfall in southern China. Over 100,000 people were evacuated in Guangdong province, which has been hit by widespread flooding and landslides.