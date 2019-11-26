China furious after Trump signs Hong Kong bills into law

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a congressional bill backing Hong Kong protesters into law, drawing stiff threats from China.

The legislation, which had overwhelming support from Congress, requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong's autonomy is not compromised. It also allows the US to impose sanctions for human rights abuses.

Congress also passed a second bill — which President Trump also signed — that banned the export of crowd-control munitions, such as teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns, to the Hong Kong security forces.

Trump, who is eager to strike a new trade deal with Beijing, was reluctant to sign the bill but faced veto proof support in Congress.

"I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong. They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all," Trump said in statement.

China's foreign ministry said Thursday that the legislation was a serious interference in Chinese affairs and a "blatant hegemonic act."

"We advise the United States not to act arbitrarily, or China will resolutely counteract it, and all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the United States," the ministry said.

US Ambassador Terry Branstad was later summoned to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Hong Kong's government said the bill sent a wrong signal to sometimes violent protesters and "clearly interfered" in the city's internal affairs.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground The store room Protesters stand in a supply room at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the last campus to hold out in a week of violent protests in Hong Kong. As the number of protesters dwindled to around 100 on Tuesday, demonstrators said food and other supplies were running low.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground Security forces A riot police officer fires tear gas at anti-government protesters. In a dramatic moment, officers fired tear gas at protesters as they escaped down a rope descending from a footbridge.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground Protester violence A protester holds a burning molotov cocktail during protests. Protesters assaulted police trying to enter the campus with the homemade explosives as well as arrows and bricks.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground Masked crusader A demonstrator sports a face-concealing mask. On Monday, the Hong Kong High Court ruled that the mask ban enacted over a month ago was unconstitutional. On Tuesday, a Chinese state media outlet condemned the decision to veto the ban and said that only China has the authority to rule on constitutional matters in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground The not-so-great escape A protester tries to escape through a sewage tunnel. Around a dozen protesters tried to escape the university protests through the sewage system, but we're forced to turn back.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground A word from abroad US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was "gravely concerned" about recent developments in Hong Kong. He stressed that the US believes the government in Hong Kong is responsible for restoring peace.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground Stranded on campus Young people go through a security control point set up at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday morning. A group of parents and pastors called for police to let the students leave. They claimed that many were peaceful protesters who were stuck in campus for fear of being arrested for rioting.

Hong Kong: University campus turns into battleground Hundreds injured Emergency service workers remove a man from the campus. More than 200 people have been injured in two days of violent clashes Author: Kristie Pladson



China's warning

China urged Trump last week to veto the two bills, renewing a threat to take unspecified retaliatory steps if the bills were signed into law.

"This bill sends the wrong signal to those violent criminals and its substance seeks to throw Hong Kong into chaos or even to destroy Hong Kong outright,'' Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on November 21 during a visit from US Defense Secretary William Cohen.

"If the US continues to make the wrong moves, China will be taking strong countermeasures for sure," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Hong Kong's turmoil nears six months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests triggered by a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extraditions to China.

The protests broadened into a movement calling for democratic reforms, and has been driven by concerns that China is encroaching on freedoms in Hong Kong that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

Police enter campus

On Thursday, Hong Kong police entered a university campus at the end of a nearly two-week siege that saw some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces.

According to city officials, a team of about 100 plain-clothed police officers entered the Polytechnic University to collect evidence, removing dangerous items such as petrol bombs that remain scattered around the campus.

