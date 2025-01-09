China FM ends Africa tour in Nigeria, pledging military aid

A tour by China's Foreign Minister of the African continent concluded on Thursday in Nigeria. Alongside pledging billions in aid, Wang Yi said Beijing would help train troops and police officers across the continent.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his tour of Africa in Nigeria on Thursday, saying that Beijing would continue to offer support and military aid for the continent.

Following visits to Namibia, the Republic of Congo and Chad, Wang held talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

What did the Chinese foreign minister say in Nigeria?

He pledged one billion yuan (€132 million, $136 million) in military aid to Africa, saying that China would also help to train 6,000 troops and 1,000 police officers across the continent, as they continue to battle against the militant Islamist movement Boko Haram.

"China will firmly support Africans in addressing African issues in the African way, African people are the real masters of this continent," Wang said, following talks with Tinubu.

After speaking with Foreign Minister Tuggar, Wang added: "Nigeria is a major African country with global influence. It is an important member of the Global South. As we work for Africa’s peace and development, Nigeria plays an irreplaceable and important role."

Nigeria — a key trading partner for China

Nigeria and China already have strong economic ties, with the African country, exporting gas and oil to Beijing and importing manufactured products.

Trade between the two nations amounted to $22.6 billion in 2023, according to Abuja. Meanwhile, official Chinese media reported that China is Africa's top business partner, with $167.8 billion worth of trade in the first quarter of 2024.

"China has all along viewed and developed relations with Nigeria from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, hoping to further our solidarity and cooperation," Nigerian broadcaster Arise.tv quoted Wang as saying.

"We will continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, and as we both pursue development and vitalization, continue to pursue cooperation for mutual benefit."

Aid promised following African leaders summit in China

In September 2024 Chinese President Xi Jinping met with almost 50 African leaders, including Nigeria's head of state. The China-Africa cooperation summit saw Xi promise the continent $50 billion in aid over three years.

On Thursday, Tuggar reiterated Nigeria's determination to keep to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding reached with China in September, as he revealed that the agreements are at various stages of implementation.

"As we explore new avenues for collaboration, I wish to acknowledge China's remarkable progress in economic development, technological innovation, and global leadership," Arise.TV cited Tuggar as saying.

"Nigeria, too, is undergoing significant transformations driven by our vision to become a more prosperous, peaceful, and egalitarian nation."

"The almost intuitive nature of Nigeria's diplomatic relationship and continuous collaboration with China has been devoid of disputes, bringing about substantial benefits to both countries."

