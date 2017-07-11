China flies more than 20 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry on Friday said China flew 25 military aircraft into Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), in what amounted to a large display of force on China's national day, which celebrates the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Taiwanese defense officials said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) flew 18 J-16 fighter jets, two H-6 bombers and other planes into the ADIZ, which is airspace that extends beyond Taiwan's territorial airspace and is monitored for purposes of national security.

Taiwan responded by deploying planes and tracking the Chinese war planes using air defense systems, the ministry said in a statement.

The map the ministry released showed the planes flew near Pratas Island, with the two bombers flying close to the adjacent atoll.

China has sent fighter jets toward Taiwan routinely in recent years, as tensions between Taipei and Beijing increase.

Last week, in response to Taiwan's efforts to join a regional trade group, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan.

In 2020, China made a record 380 incursions into the ADIZ, and so far this year, China has already done so more than 500 times.

China has increased the pressure since President Tsai Ing-wen, who said she views Taiwan as "already independent," was elected in 2016.

Earlier this week, the UK sent a warship to the Taiwan Strait for the first time since 2008. Beijing said the UK was showing "evil intentions to sabotage peace and stability."

