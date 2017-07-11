China: Fire kills 18 people at martial arts center

A fire broke out at a martial arts training center in China's Henan province, killing at least 18 people and leaving 16 injured, local authorities said Friday.

What do we know so far?

News outlet CGTN reported that the cause of the fire in Shangqiu City is still unclear. The blaze has been fully extinguished.

Police have taken the owner of the center in into custody. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.

Of the 16 people who were injured from the blaze, four are in serious condition.

Local media reported that most of the victims were boarding students between the ages of seven and 16. There were reportedly 34 students at the school when the fire broke out.

Has China seen deadly fires before?

China has seen numerous deadly fires in its history.

A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Shanghai killed at least 58 people in 2010. Investigators found poor welding work on the building caused the blaze.

One of the country's most tragic fires occurred in 2000, when 309 people were killed by a blaze at a dance club in Luoyang on Christmas Day.

wd/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)