  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Beijing Changfeng Hospital
Burn marks are seen on a building following a fire at a hospital in BeijingImage: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheChina

China: fire in Beijing hospital kills 21

45 minutes ago

A fire in a Beijing hospital has killed 21 people and forced evacuation of dozens of patients. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QG6n

Twenty-one people have died on Tuesday in a fire at a Beijing hospital that forced the evacuation of dozens of patients, Chinese state media reported.

Emergency response teams first received word just before 1 pm (0500 GMT) that a fire had broken out at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital city's Fengtai District, the Beijing Daily report said.

Staff removed 71 patients, but it was not immediately clear if all the occupants of the hospital had been found and evacuated from the fire, which was in the east building of the private hospital's inpatient department.

Beijing Changfeng Hospital
Burnt out rooms following a fire at a hospital in BeijingImage: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/picture alliance

Cause of fire under investigation

Videos of the fire circulating on social media show black smoke billowing from the building, with some people climbing out of the windows using what appears to be makeshift ropes made out of bedsheets. Others took refuge on air conditioning units outside the windows.

Beijing Changfeng Hospital is in the capital's western urban area, about 25 minutes by car from central Tiananmen Square.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the reports said.

dh/jcg(AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings and military patrol northeast of Khartoum International Airport

Sudan updates: Rivals agree to daylong cease-fire — reports

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People making different signs with hands in front of a world map

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

What role do European volunteers play in Africa?

Society10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Anti-Government & APEC protest outside APEC

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Thailand: MEPs call for reform of 'draconian' lese majeste

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

HistoryApril 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man lays down a wreath at Yad Vashem.

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Society5 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business12 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage