  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Climate change
CatastropheChina

China: Fire at coal mine company kills dozens

November 16, 2023

The cause of the blaze that has killed at least 25 people is unclear, but mining accidents are not uncommon in China, as it tries to improve safety conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YrFY
DW News "Breaking"

A fire at a coal company's office in China's northern Shanxi province on Thursday killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more,  according to Chinese state media.

Shanxi is a major coal-producing hub in China. 

What we know about the China coal mine company fire 

Reports said the fire broke out at the Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building at 6:50 am local time.

The blaze appeared to be in a building with offices and dormitories and not where coal was being mined. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire had been contained and rescue operations were underway, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

District officials said rescue and emergency services have evacuated 63 people. It was unclear whether the dead were among those, according to a CCTV report. 

Mining accidents are not uncommon in China. Lately, coal producers have been under scrutiny as Beijing tries to improve on safety standards at mines.

more to come...

tg/rt (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Erythrite or red cobalt

How China's mines rule the market of critical raw materials

How China's mines rule the market of critical raw materials

The European Union has identified 30 raw materials as critical for industry. Their supply is endangered by conflicts, a weak rule of law and trade monopolies. And one nation controls more than all others.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 13, 2021
Rescue workers in China line up and enter a flooded mine shaft in central China's Hunan Province.

China: 18 miners trapped after gold mine collapse

China: 18 miners trapped after gold mine collapse

Twenty two of the 40 workers were rescued immediately after a gold mine collapsed. The cause of the accident remains unknown.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 25, 2022