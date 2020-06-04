China favors cooperation with EU over competition: premier

China's premier Li Keqiang said that cooperation with the European Union outweighs competition, Chinese state media reported Monday, as the two bodies met for a summit amid tensions over tariffs targeting Chinese firms and Europe's fears over Beijing's growing global sway.

China is willing to increase cooperation with the bloc on COVID-19 vaccine and treatment development to fight against the virus pandemic, Li said at the 22nd China-EU summit.

Beijing also hopes the EU could relax export control measures against China, he said, according to state TV China Central Television.

Mutual desire for cooperation

The video summit was kicked off on Monday morning by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

Chinese premier Li was present and President Xi Jinping was expected to join later.

The summit began with talks on the coronavirus.

During the summit, both parties said they wish to strengthen ties.

But disagreements arose on topics such as trade and investment rules as well human rights and national security.

The talks will not produce any sort of agreement or joint statement. A high-level EU official said a greater impetus was needed to break the political deadlock.

Brussels struggles with domineering China

Last week, China's ambassador to the EU had said the talks were an opportunity to make relations "more productive and substantive by seizing opportunities and addressing challenges."

But he also criticized Brussels plans to apply tougher rules for heavily subsidised foreign companies, which would mean a bit hit for Chinese firms.

The bloc has also challenged China on human rights issues including Hong Kong and Tibet.

Talks on a common China-EU investment agreement remain at a standstill, despite a joint pledge to make progress before the end of the year during Germany's EU presidency.

