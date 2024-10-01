China: Fatal stabbing at Shanghai supermarket

At least three people have died and over a dozen were wounded after a knife attack in southwest Shanghai. Police have said the assailant came to the city to "vent his anger" and that an investigation is underway.

Three people were killed and 15 injured in a knife attack at a Shanghai supermarket, local officials said Tuesday. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Songjiang police branch said that all 18 victims had been taken to the hospital, where three later died of their injuries.

They added that the 37-year-old suspect, whose last name is Lin, had financial difficulties and had come to Shanghai to "vent his anger" and that a further investigation was underway.

Spate of knife crime

The attack came on the eve of China's National Day celebrations.

China has seen several high-profile knife attacks this year. Last month, a 10-year-old Japanese student was killed near his school in southern China.

Earlier this year, a Chinese national died near another Japanese school when he tried to stop an assailant who had wounded a Japanese mother and child. Also in 2024, a Chinese man stabbed four US university instructors and a Chinese person who tried to intervene in a public park in Jilin.

