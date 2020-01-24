China facing 'grave' coronavirus challenge, says Xi

The government in China said international tour groups would be suspended and inter-province shuttle buses halted from Sunday in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking at a Communist Party leadership meeting, President Xi Jinping said his country "faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus" but that the country will "definitely be able to win the battle," according to state media.

"Life is of paramount importance," Xi said.

The outbreak is believed to have originated in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread to several other countries, including the US, France, and Australia. Some 1,300 people are believed to be infected, with at least 41 deaths reported.

On Saturday, Hong Kong's most senior official Carrie Lam declared a virus emergency in the city, shutting down transport links, schools and universities.

Hong Kong has confirmed five people were infected, but the number of suspected cases is much higher

Flights and high-speed rail trips between Hong Kong and Wuhan, have been halted, while schools and universities will remain shut until February 17.

Lam said it would be impractical to shut down all contact with mainland China, but scrapped all upcoming official visits.

"I hereby urge all citizens stay united to fight against the epidemic to protect all Hong Kong people's health and safety," she said.

Wuhan gets new hospitals

In Wuhan, where most of the 1,300 cases and 41 deaths have been reported, car use has been banned and most outgoing transport restricted as China aims to quarantine the virus.

Chinese officials on Saturday announced that Wuhan was also building a second 1,000-bed makeshift hospital to deal with the crisis, to be completed February 3. It will be modeled on a SARS hospital built within six days in Beijing in 2003 during the deadly SARS outbreak.

The US also announced on Saturday it had charted a plane to carry US citizens from Wuhan back to the US. The flight will carry around 230 people, including diplomats and their families.

France is also planning to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, authorities said on Saturday.

A lockdown is in place in 18 cities, affecting millions of people.

Virus spreads around the world

The news comes a day after the coronavirus reached Europe, with France reporting its first cases on Friday.

Nepal and Australia also confirmed their first cases of the virus on Friday, joining the US, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore — as well as the Chinese semi-autonomous city of Macau.

Last week, the World Health Organization declined to designate the virus as a global health emergency.

It is still unclear how lethal the new coronavirus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as the ordinary flu, which kills tens of thousands of people every year. Researchers around the world, including in Germany, are working to find answers.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan in December.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months. Author: Cristina Burack



dj,ed/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)