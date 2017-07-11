China: Extreme weather kills 21 runners in ultramarathon

About 21 people died after extreme weather conditions hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometer (62-mile) cross-country race in China. About eight runners are being treated in hospital for injuries.

Rescuers said hail, freezing rain and high winds hit the runners when they were about 20-30 kilometers in on the high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest in northwestern Gansu province.

"Participants suffered from physical discomfort and loss of temperature due to the sudden drop in air temperature. Some of the participants went missing and the race was halted," said Xinhua, China's state-run press agency.

The organizers of the marathon dispatched a rescue team shortly after receiving messages of help from participants. The rescue team managed to save 18 people.

Rescue conditions difficult

Xinhua said the search was underway for more people. The agency reported that 172 had taken part in the race and 151 were safe.

Rescuers said that the search and rescue operation became more difficult as temperatures in the mountainous terrain dropped during the night. Gansu is one of China's poorest regions and borders Xinjiang to the west and Mongolia to the north.

Floods, earthquakes and landslides have affected the province in the past. Baiyin city's mayor said that provincial authorities will further investigate the cause of the incident.

