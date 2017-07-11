China: Explosion reported at Guangzhou government office

Police are investigating an explosion in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Chinese media reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

"A criminal act has taken place in Mingjing Village, Hualong Town, Panyu, Guangzhou, resulting in casualties," the state-run Global Times reported, citing the Guangzhou Panyu Public Security Bureau.

"The Panyu police quickly dispatched personnel to the scene and coordinated with local government authorities to deploy emergency fire and rescue services," the report said, adding that several people have been sent to the hospital with injuries.

A graphic video shared on social media showed a destroyed office, with blood splattered on the walls and at least two people laying on the ground.

The Guangzhou Ribao newspaper reported the explosion took place at a government office.

It is currently unclear what caused the blast.

William Yang, DW's Taipei correspondent, said local social media users have claimed there is an ongoing dispute in the village between residents and officials over an alleged land grabbing scheme.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold