 China expels US journalists in escalating media freedom row | News | DW | 18.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China expels US journalists in escalating media freedom row

Beijing has expelled 13 journalists from three major US newspapers in one of the country's biggest crackdowns on the foreign press. The decision comes after Chinese and US leaders feuded over the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang holds a press conference for both foreign and domestic journalists in Beijing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

China expelled at least 13 US journalists on Wednesday.

Beijing said its decision to expel journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal were retaliation for Washington's decision to cut back on the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for China's state-run media in the US.

"They are legitimate and justified self-defense in every sense," China's foreign ministry said of the expulsions.

Read more: Press freedom pays a price in US-China media showdown

DW recommends

China, Turkey jail more journalists than any other country: report

A new report has revealed the extent of China's jailing of journalists. But it's not the only authoritarian regime cracking down on freedom of the press. (11.12.2019)  

Related content

Xi Jinping in Nordkorea

Press freedom pays a price in US-China media showdown 04.03.2020

Washington and Beijing's tit-for-tat crackdown on foreign media could make work harder for US journalists in China. Experts say the principle of press freedom is being caught up in a geopolitical dispute.

Symbolbild Pressefreiheit Türkei

Turkey's Pelican group: A state within a state 16.03.2020

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government set its sights on critical news outlet OdaTV, several of its journalists now face harsh prison sentences. Is Turkey's president using a secret group to control judges?

China Hubei Ren Zhiqiang ehemaliger Vorsitzender von Huayuan Property

Chinese tycoon missing after criticizing coronavirus response 15.03.2020

The influential Communist Party member vanished weeks after calling President Xi Jinping a "clown" over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing has stepped up censorship in the wake of the health crisis.

Advertisement