China expels US journalists in escalating media freedom row

China expelled at least 13 US journalists on Wednesday.

Beijing said its decision to expel journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal were retaliation for Washington's decision to cut back on the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for China's state-run media in the US.

"They are legitimate and justified self-defense in every sense," China's foreign ministry said of the expulsions.

Read more: Press freedom pays a price in US-China media showdown