 China: Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleads guilty to bribery | News | DW | 20.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China: Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleads guilty to bribery

Chinese state media report that the former head of Interpol has admitted to accepting over $2 million in bribes. The verdict in his trial will be announced at a "later date."

Fomer Interpol head Meng Hongwei

At a court hearing in northern China Thursday, the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, pleaded guilty to taking 14.5 million Yuan ($2.1 million, €1.86 million) in bribes. 

A spokesperson for the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court said Meng "showed repentance."

Meng disappeared last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based. He was arrested on bribery charges and expelled from the Communist Party.

His wife was granted asylum in France in January. She claims the charges against Meng are politically motivated.

Over one million officials in China have been convicted as part ofan anti-graft campaign in the six years since President Xi Jinping came into office. 

Beijing says the campaign is meant to stamp out criminal activity, but analysts claim it is also being used to remove political rivals.

rt/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Wife of missing ex-Interpol chief claims asylum in France

Grace Meng's lawyer says she has formally requested refuge from French authorities as she is afraid she may be kidnapped. Her husband, Meng Hongwei, went missing in September after traveling to his native China. (19.01.2019)  

China expels ex-Interpol chief from Communist Party

While Chinese authorities accuse former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei of taking bribes, his high-profile disappearance has raised concerns about the reach President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-graft campaign. (27.03.2019)  

Sieren's China: Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei on a knife edge

While China's arrest of Interpol chief Meng Hongwei may show strength at home, harsh enforcement of its anti-corruption campaign does not paint a positive picture for the rest of the world, says DW's Frank Sieren. (10.10.2018)  

Head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, missing after China trip

French police are investigating the apparent disappearance of the head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei. His wife reported him missing after a trip to China in late September. (05.10.2018)  

China says Interpol chief Meng Hongwei under investigation for bribery

Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who disappeared during a trip to his native China, is being probed for taking bribes. Meanwhile, Meng's wife said she fears that her husband's life is in danger. (08.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Meng Hongwei Interpol-Präsident wird in China vermisst

China expels ex-Interpol chief from Communist Party 27.03.2019

While Chinese authorities accuse former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei of taking bribes, his high-profile disappearance has raised concerns about the reach President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Meng Hongwei Interpol-Präsident wird in China vermisst

China says Interpol chief Meng Hongwei under investigation for bribery 08.10.2018

Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who disappeared during a trip to his native China, is being probed for taking bribes. Meanwhile, Meng's wife said she fears that her husband's life is in danger.

Meng Hongwei

Head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, missing after China trip 05.10.2018

French police are investigating the apparent disappearance of the head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei. His wife reported him missing after a trip to China in late September.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  