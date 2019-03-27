China: Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleads guilty to bribery

Chinese state media report that the former head of Interpol has admitted to accepting over $2 million in bribes. The verdict in his trial will be announced at a "later date."
At a court hearing in northern China Thursday, the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, confessed to taking 14.5 million Yuan ($2.1 million, €1.86 million) in bribes.
"Meng Hongwei made final remarks, and admitted guilt and expressed remorse to the court," the state-run People's Daily reported.
A spokesperson for the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court said Meng "showed repentance."
The court will announce its verdict at a later date.
Political motives?
Meng disappeared last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based. He was arrested on bribery charges and expelled from the Communist Party.
His wife was granted asylum in France in January. She claims the charges against Meng are politically motivated.
Over one million officials in China have been convicted as part ofan anti-graft campaign in the six years since President Xi Jinping came into office.
Beijing says the campaign is meant to stamp out criminal activity, but analysts claim it is also being used to remove political rivals.
rt/nm (AFP, Reuters)
