China: Economy grows at record pace in COVID rebound

China's GDP expanded by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, official data showed on Friday.

The increase is the biggest since China started keeping quarterly records in 1992.

The world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus slump, accelerated by industrial activity and better-than-expected exports as the virus hit markets around the world.

While the disease first emerged in central China, the country was also the quickest to bounce back after authorities imposed strict control measures.

China's economy rebounding or growing?

However, the latest data is below expectations, with a Reuters poll of economists predicting 19% growth.

The numbers could suggest strong rebound rather than strong growth.

By comparison, China's economy shrank 6.8% in first quarter of 2020, due to nationwide lockdowns.

Experts doubt whether China can sustain the rapid pace of expansion as the low comparison base seen in the first half of last year fades.

"The upshot is that with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and policy support being withdrawn, China's post-COVID rebound is levelling off," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior china economist at Capital Economics.

mna/rt (AFP, Reuters)