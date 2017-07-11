 China: Economy grows at record pace in COVID rebound | News | DW | 16.04.2021

News

China: Economy grows at record pace in COVID rebound

Strong foreign trade has helped the world's second-largest economy recover from the coronavirus crisis since lockdown measures were eased.

A Chinese investor walks past a screen displaying prices of shares

China's 2021 Q1 growth is the fastest since quarterly records began

China's GDP expanded by 18.3% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, official data showed on Friday.

The increase is the biggest since China started keeping quarterly records in 1992.

The world's second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus slump, accelerated by industrial activity and better-than-expected exports as the virus hit markets around the world.

While the disease first emerged in central China, the country was also the quickest to bounce back after authorities imposed strict control measures.

Graphic showing China GDP growth

mna/rt (AFP, Reuters)

