China: Economic growth slows in third quarter

China, the world's second-biggest economy, saw its economy grow by just under 5% in the third quarter of the year, official data revealed on Friday.

The figure represents a slowdown in China's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, following higher rates of growth in the first and second quarters.

A spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which published the data, pointed to the "current international environment uncertainties are mounting and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven."

The nominally communist country has been struggling with energy shortages and a slowdown in the real estate market, exacerbated by the massive debt owed by property giant Evergrande.

Why is China's economic growth slowing?

The country's recorded GDP growth for the first quarter of the year hit a record 18.3%. This fell to 7.9% for the second quarter and now 4.9% for the third, leaving growth for the period between January and September at 9.8%.

The initial rebound has been dampened by a series of factors. Fears over the property sector are central, but government crackdowns on tech companies, continued regional lockdowns and the goal of "zero covid", and electricity shortages have all played key roles.

Domestic retail sales were up 4.4%, an increase over the same period last year, as restrictions have been eased.

