China: Economic growth slows in third quarter

China, the world's second-biggest economy, saw its economy grow by just under 5% in the third quarter of the year, official data revealed on Friday.

The figure represents a slowdown in China's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, following higher rates of growth in the first and second quarters.

A spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which published the data, pointed to the "current international environment uncertainties are mounting and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven."

The nominally communist country has been struggling with energy shortages and a slowdown in the real estate market, exacerbated by the massive debt owed by property giant Evergrande.

