 China: Dozens trapped, missing in building collapse | News | DW | 30.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China: Dozens trapped, missing in building collapse

Over 20 people have been trapped and nearly 40 are unaccounted for after a building collapse in central China. Search and rescue operations at the site have continued for a second day.

Aerial view of the collapsed building

Search and rescue operations following the collapse are still ongoing

A six-story building has partially collapsed in Changsa city in China's Hunan province, trapping at least 23 people, Mayor Zheng Jianxin said Saturday.

Authorities said at a news conference that five people had been rescued from the building and were in hospital, but in a stable condition.

The Changsa mayor said 39 others remained uncontactable following the accident at noon local time on Friday.

President Xi: Rescue people 'at all costs'

President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue people stuck in the building "at all costs."

Media reports said the building contained at least one restaurant, shops and a guesthouse.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that people living in the building had made structural changes to the premises, while the exact cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

Authorities in China often blame such disasters on a lack of adherence to safety standards, such as the illegal addition of extra floors.

Watch video 02:12

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

jsi, tj/wd (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Italy: 3 dead, several missing after buildings collapse in Sicily

A gas explosion triggered the collapse of a number of buildings in Sicily. Emergency workers have been searching the rubble of those missing, including two children and a pregnant woman.  

Advertisement