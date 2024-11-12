China: Dozens dead as car rams crowd in Zhuhai

Police say at least 35 people were killed and dozens more are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians. The driver has been detained, but the motive for the incident remains unclear.

Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai on Tuesday said that at least 35 people died and another 43 were injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of people exercising outside a sports center.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear if the incident was an accident, but the 62-year-old driver has been detained.

They added that the man, identified only by his last name, Fan, drove "a small SUV through the gate and forced his way into the city's sports center, ramming people who were exercising on the internal roads."

Officers found him cutting himself with a knife and then "immediately stopped him and sent him to the hospital for treatment," they said.

"The perpetrator is currently in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body and "unable to undergo interrogation," police explained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that all local authorities had been mobilized to protect and rescue affected residents. He demanded the suspect be punished "in accordance with the law."

Hundreds of residents are often gathered outside the sports center, using the running track and soccer field.

Footage censored

The incident appeared to have occured on Monday evening, and by Tuesday morning footage and commentary on social media had largely been scrubbed by Chinese censors.

However, media shared by dissident blogger Li Ying showed injured people lying on the track and firefighters performing CPR on victims.

This week, Zhuhai is hosting the annual Airshow China, where Chinaand its allies show off their latest civilian and military aircraft innovations. Top Russian officials, amongst other international guests, are expected to attend.

