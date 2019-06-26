 China detains another Canadian citizen amid diplomatic tension | News | DW | 14.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China detains another Canadian citizen amid diplomatic tension

A Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Canada's government has said. It comes amid a period of tense diplomatic relations between the two countries after the arrest last year of a Hauwei executive in Vancouver.

The flags of Canada and China in Beijing (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/G. Wenbao)

Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Saturday that a Canadian citizen had been detained in the port city of Yantai, without providing details about the identity of the individual detained or the reason for the detention.

Tension between Beijing and Ottawa heightened in December after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, is currently under house arrest in Vancouver.

Two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor — were jailed earlier this year for alleged spying. The Canadian government has called the charges against them "arbitrary," fueling speculation that they were detained in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

Read more: How China intimidates Uighurs abroad by threatening their families

Watch video 01:54

China court sentences Canadian man to death

China has also sentenced two Canadians to death for drug trafficking and blocked the import of Canadian meat products.

Earlier this week, 16 foreign teachers and three Chinese were arrested on drug charges at a local language school in Xuzhou, around 370 miles (600 kilometers) southwest of Yantai. On Friday, the British embassy in Beijing said four of its nationals had been arrested Jiangsu province, where Xuzhou is located.

Swiss-based company Education First, which operates language schools in China, acknowledged earlier this week that seven of its teachers were involved in a drug case at one of their institutions in Xuzhou.

Global Affairs Canada did not say whether Saturday's arrest was related to the case in Xuzhou.

dr/amp (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Huawei CFO suing Canada and border agency over arrest

Meng Wanzhou's lawyers say her constitutional rights were violated when she was detained and interrogated in December. Extradition proceedings are due to start soon in a case that could take months or years to resolve. (04.03.2019)  

China says detained Canadians were spies

A Canadian ex-diplomat and a businessman were detained after Ottawa arrested a Chinese tech executive. They were charged just after Canada agreed to extradite the Huawei CFO to the US. (04.03.2019)  

China halts Canadian meat imports over fake certificates

China has stopped accepting shipments of meat from Canada after food inspections revealed residue of a restricted feed additive. Canadian authorities are investigating the case, which coincides with a diplomatic dispute. (26.06.2019)  

How China intimidates Uighurs abroad by threatening their families

Uighurs living in the US and Europe have told DW that Chinese authorities are going after family members still living in China to suppress activism by the Uighur community living abroad. (11.07.2019)  

Chinese court sentences Canadian drug suspect to death

A Canadian drug-trafficking suspect has seen his 15-year jail term turned into a death sentence by a Chinese court. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was extremely concerned, and Canada updated its travel advisory. (14.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

China court sentences Canadian man to death  

Related content

Symbolbild Diplomatie China Kanada

China halts Canadian meat imports over fake certificates 26.06.2019

China has stopped accepting shipments of meat from Canada after food inspections revealed residue of a restricted feed additive. Canadian authorities are investigating the case, which coincides with a diplomatic dispute.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America 25.06.2019

Growing Tensions: Iran: 'idiotic' US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy - FedEx Feude: FedEx sues US over 'impossible' Huawei restrictions - Fishy Business: Eel smuggling on the rise as stocks decline

Meng Wanzhou

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou released on bail in Canada 11.12.2018

A judge in Vancouver has granted bail to top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, despite concerns she poses a flight risk. Chinese-Canadian relations have taken a downward turn after Canada arrested the senior executive.

Advertisement