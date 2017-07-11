 China denies port visit by German warship | News | DW | 15.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China denies port visit by German warship

Germany's "Bayern" warship was planned to stop over in a Chinese port as it passed through the South China Sea. Berlin says Beijing rejected the request "after a period of reflection."

The Bayern at the port of Wilhelmshaven

The German Navy's trip with the "Bayern" is the first of its kind in years

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that Beijing rejected a planned stopover of the German warship "Bayern" in a Chinese port. 

"After a period of reflection, China has decided that it does not want a port visit by the German frigate 'Bayern' and we have taken note of that," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

The "Bayern" set off from Wilhelmshaven on August 2 for a six-month journey to the Indo-Pacific. Germany has sought to strengthen its presence in the region, and a Chinese stop was meant to help defuse tensions over the naval mission. 

But China denied Germany's request to allow the "Bayern" to make a port call in Shanghai, according to the AFP news agency. 

A map showing the planned route of the Bayern ship

Singapore, South Korea and Australia are among the stops along the way

Passing through the South China Sea

The German warship's six-month journey includes sailing through the South China Sea, a flashpoint of tensions between China, its neighbors in the region and their western allies, including the United States.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said before the ship's departure that the goal was to show support for Berlin's allies in the region. 

Watch video 04:29

Germany's trans-Atlantic coordinator: We can build a 'new West'

"For our partners in the Indo-Pacific, it is a reality that sea routes are no longer open and secure, and that claims to territory are being applied by the law of 'might is right,'" she said. 

But Kramp-Karrenbauer insisted the mission was not directed against a specific country, and said Germany's offer to dock at a Chinese harbor was made "to maintain dialogue."

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea and dismisses competing claims by its neighbors. China has also established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing.

Watch video 02:27

China still defies South China Sea ruling five years on

fb/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa) 

Advertisement