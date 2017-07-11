China denies influencing UNESCO move on Great Barrier Reef

Political tensions between Beijing and Canberra had nothing to do with UNESCO's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as "in danger,'' the Chinese official chairing this year's meeting of the World Heritage Committee said on Sunday.

His remarks came after apparent speculation in Australia that China might be steering the decision as a political maneuver amid strained bilateral ties.

"Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should ... attach importance to the opinions of the advisory bodies and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states," said Tian Xuejun, who is the Chinese vice minister of education.

Tian said the Great Barrier Reef proposal was based on data from Australia itself and recommendations from an advisory body.

The reef has lost much of its spectacular coral in the past decades

What has Australia said?

The committee, which is meeting both virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks, is to consider the draft decision on Friday.

Australia reacted angrily to the announcement last month that the reef could be put on the in-danger list. Environment Minister Sussan Ley called the decision "flawed," saying that "clearly there were politics behind it,'' though she did not mention China by name. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent years over a number of issues.

In a bid to prevent the red-listing of the reef, one of Australia's best-known and popular tourist destinations, the Canberra government has invited more than a dozen ambassadors on a snorkeling trip to the reef ahead of the meeting.

Why does UNESCO see the reef as endangered?

The draft decision says that Australia's long-term plan for the reef "requires stronger and clearer commitments, in particular towards urgently countering the effects of climate change."

The Australian government blames global warming for mass coral bleaching in recent years, but UNESCO experts say that pollution run-off has contributed to a drop in water quality and say clean-up efforts have been insufficient.

In particular, they have pointed to the nearby Carmichael Coal Mine as a source of damage to the reef.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Venice: no more tourists on giant boats Two years ago, the mayor of Venice asked UNESCO to put his city on the List of World Heritage in Danger. This cry for help came due to overtourism in the northern Italy city, especially from cruise ships. These have now been banned. But will Venice keep its original UNESCO title? The World Heritage Committee will decide in July whether Venice still needs to be put on the endangered list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Stonehenge: highway along prehistoric rocks The rock formation known as Stonehenge in southern England has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. Dating back more than 4,000 years, the site attracts almost one million tourists each year. But construction of the A303 highway, which passes directly in front of the megalithic structure and connects the towns of Berwick and Amesbury, could relegate Stonehenge to the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Lake Ohrid: too many visitors Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe and one of the most ancient in the world. Researchers date it around 1.36 million years of age. Most of Lake Ohrid is part of North Macedonia while a smaller part belongs to Albania. In 1979, UNESCO elevated the ancient lake to World Heritage status. But due to large-scale tourism, it is now threatened with being put on the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Auschwitz-Birkenau: solemn character under threat Auschwitz-Birkenau has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979. More than 1.1 million people were murdered at this Nazi death camp alone. However, the World Heritage Committee criticizes the fact that major nearby transport infrastructure projects could tarnish the solemn character of the memorial site, adding that local authorities have not responded to these concerns.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Kamchatka Peninsula: Exploitation of nature After being designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for 25 years, the volcanic region on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far-eastern Russia could be banished to the red list. The reasons are many: From illegal fishing to the unlawful exploitation of mineral resources such as gold to the destruction of wildlife habitat. These are some of the wide-ranging consequences of political mismanagement.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Lamu Town: Kenya's site under threat Kenya's oldest continuously inhabited city is around 750 years old, and its picturesque old town was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List 20 years ago. But charming Lamu Town on Lamu island is in danger of being placed on the red list as the city has a huge waste problem. Planned construction projects such as an oil pipeline and an airport are making things worse.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Great Barrier Reef: climate change wreaking havoc The Great Barrier Reef was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1981. It consists of almost 3,000 individual coral reefs and extends for about 2,300 kilometers (1,430 miles). But due to climate change and rising water temperatures, it has lost more than half of its coral. Storms, gas drilling and shipwrecks also pose threats to the World Heritage status of the underwater wonderworld.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Sundarban mangrove forests: Bangladesh and India share the blame The largest mangrove forests on earth cover an area of more than 10,000 square kilometers, two-thirds of which are located in Bangladesh and one-third in India. The area is home to many endangered species such as the Bengal tiger and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997. But due to poaching, water pollution, deforestation and rising sea levels, it might be placed on the red list.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Selous wildlife reserve: Tanzania hanging by a thread Soon after it was awarded World Heritage status in 1982, UNESCO started criticizing "illegal activities” taking place in the largest controlled wildlife reserve in Africa. With too much tourism, increased exploitation of mineral resources, a controversial dam project and rampant animal poaching, Selous was placed on the red list in 2014. Will it now lose the World Heritage title?

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat Liverpool: Maritime Mercantile City under immediate threat Liverpool's Maritime Mercantile City is also facing its exclusion from the World Heritage List. Just eight years after it was awarded the title in 2004, it was already placed on the red list because the buildings were not adequately maintained. Construction projects in the surrounding areas also had a negative impact on the character of the site. The World Heritage title could now be withdrawn.



Why is Australia worried?

The reef was designated a World Heritage site in 1981, but Australia was warned as early as 2014 that an in-danger listing was being considered.

The World Heritage designation can encourage tourism while giving an incentive to governments to protect cultural or environmental treasures.

Having a landmark placed on the endangered list is seen by some countries as a stain on their honor, and Australia in particular seems to fear that the reef could become less attractive to tourists. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the reef brought in an estimated €4.06 billion ($4.8 billion) a year in tourism revenue for the Australian economy.

The Great Barrier Reef off the east coast of Australia stretches over more than 348,000 square kilometers (134,000 square miles), an area larger than that of Italy. It is home to a spectacular array of corals and colorful fishes.

tj/sri (Reuters, AFP, dpa)