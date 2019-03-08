 China defends Tibet policy ahead of Dalai Lama exile anniversary | News | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China defends Tibet policy ahead of Dalai Lama exile anniversary

Six decades after suppressing an uprising in Tibet, Beijing praised its development efforts and slammed the Dalai Lama's exile government. The US and others say China has overseen widespread rights abuses in the region.

Armed officers stand near the birthplace of the Dalai Lama (REUTERS/T. Peter)

Chinese officials countered criticism over human rights concerns in Tibet on Wednesday, praising the efforts to modernize the region

The comments follow a US report that says China "systematically impeded travel" to Tibet and comes  ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's flight into exile.

Defense of Tibet policy:

  • Beijing released a policy paper on Wednesday marking 60 years of what China calls "democratic reforms" in Tibet.
  • China claims to have "peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1950 and that the military intervention helped to end feudal practices there.
  • An official emphasized efforts to bring the region into the modern era, including improvements in healthcare, the economy and education.
  • They also denied there was significant support for Tibetan independence.
  • The US and other critics say that Beijing has overseen widespread human rights abuses and bars foreign journalists and groups from making their own assessments.

Read more: Is India snubbing the Dalai Lama?

Watch video 05:59

Inside the complicated politics of Tibet

Dalai Lama's 'bewitchments'

Deputy Tibet governor Norbu Dondrup bashed the Dalai Lama and his exile government, saying that Tibetan society was "very cruel" before Communist Rule.

"The Dalai Lama attacking our human rights totally has ulterior motives. He tramples on human rights, and has no right, no qualifications, and is unworthy of talking about human rights," he said.

"As for some countries slamming our human rights, they either don't understand or believe the Dalai clique's rumors and bewitchments," Norbu Dondrup added.

Watch video 03:06

The fleeing of the Dalai Lama to India 60 years ago

60 years in exile

The Dalai Lama is 83-year-old the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, who Beijing views as a dangerous separatist. On March 31, 1959, he crossed the border into India following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.

Concerns are growing over who will succeed the Dalai Lama when he dies. China has said the Communist Party must approve his reincarnation — and future ones. Last week, Dalai Lama told Reuters news agency that any successor named by China would not be respected and that his incarnation could be found in India.

US says China blocked travel

On Monday, the US State Department released a report that said the Chinese government "systematically impeded travel" to Tibet for US diplomats and officials as well as journalists and tourists in 2018.

The Tibet issue has become one of many points of contention between Washington and Beijing. In December, US President Donald Trump signed off on a law that denies entry into the US to Chinese officials that are deemed responsible for restricting travel to Tibet.

  • Dalai Lama Beacon Theater New York USA Rede

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    A tireless traveler

    The Dalai Lama is a tireless traveler who maintains good relations with the international community. The spiritual leader does not have much power, but he uses his close ties to politicians, celebrities and leaders for the cause of Tibetan autonomy. But meeting with the Dalai Lama can be tricky for world leaders because of the likelihood of straining relations with China.

  • Bildergalerie China Deutschland Geschichte Dalai Lama bei Angela Merkel

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Beijing not amused

    The Dalai Lama's reception in 2007, hosted by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was much resented by the Chinese government and was even criticized by some German politicians. In May 2008, German Development Minister Heidemarie Wieczorek –Zeul informally met the Dalai Lama outside his official residence shortly after the riots in Lhasa.

  • China Tibet Südafrika Treffen zwischen Dalai Lama und Erzbischof Desmond Tutu

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Cracking jokes

    The Tibetan leader's sense of humor is as legendary as his laughter. Here, the Dalai Lama is seen conversing with the Archbishop of South Africa, Desmond Tutu, at a conference in Seattle in 2008.

  • Dalai Lama Roland Koch

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    No fear of contact

    During his years as premier of the German state of Hesse, conservative politician Roland Koch was notorious for his tough anti-immigration stance. But this did not hinder his close friendship with the Dalai Lama, whom he invited several times. In this 2009 picture, Koch greets the Dalai Lama near Frankfurt with traditional warmth.

  • Bergsteiger Heinrich Harrer und der Dalai Lama

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Friend and teacher

    Here, during a 2005 gala event at the Kurhaus Wiesbaden, the Dalai Lama accompanies his longest-standing friend Heinrich Harrer off the stage. The Austrian mountaineer got to know the Dalai Lama in Lhasa in 1946 after having escaped from a British internment camp in India. Harrer later became the Dalai Lama's teacher. He died in Carinthia, Austria, aged 94.

  • Frankreich Nepal China Dalai Lama bei Carla Bruni-Sarkozy

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Sarkozy says "Non"

    France's former "première dame" Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and the Dalai Lama met at the inauguration of a Buddhist temple in southern France. But much to the regret of human rights activists, then French President Nicolas Sarkozy didn't receive the Dalai Lama during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

  • Der Dalai Lama, Mao Tse-Tung und der Panchen Lama 1956

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Deceptive closeness

    China's attempt to involve the Dalai Lama in the "liberation" of Tibet failed. Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong is shown here in Beijing as the "protector" of the two highest Tibetan dignitaries, the Dalai (R) and the Panchen Lama. The picture was taken in 1956, three years before the Dalai Lama fled to India.

  • Barack Obama trifft Dalai Lama

    The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

    Diplomatic symbolism

    At the beginning of 2014, US President Obama invited the Dalai Lama to a "private meeting" at the White House. Although the talks didn't take place in the Oval Office – which is usually used to host foreign dignitaries – it was the third meeting between the two men. Beijing warned that it would regard the meeting as a "gross interference in China's internal affairs."

    Author: Hans Spross / gd / shs


rs/rc   (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Tibet uprising 60 years on: The fight continues

It's been six decades since an uprising in Tibet escalated into violence and forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India. Observers tell DW how Beijing's crackdown on dissent in the region has become increasingly harsh. (10.03.2019)  

Dalai Lama admits he knew about Buddhist teachers' sexual abuse

The Tibetan spiritual leader told Dutch TV he has known about the sex crimes in Europe since the 1990s. He was presented with written accounts from 12 alleged victims from Belgium and the Netherlands. (16.09.2018)  

Is India snubbing the Dalai Lama?

The Indian government has urged officials to shun upcoming events commemorating the Dalai Lama's 60th anniversary of exile in India to avoid riling China at a time of rising tensions. Murali Krishnan reports. (06.03.2018)  

The Dalai Lama: The great communicator

The Dalai Lama is currently in the German city of Frankfurt. For decades, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people has been relentlessly campaigning for the rights of the oppressed. (13.05.2014)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The fleeing of the Dalai Lama to India 60 years ago  

Inside the complicated politics of Tibet  

Related content

1959 Lhasa the 14th Dalai Lama escapes to India

The fleeing of the Dalai Lama to India 60 years ago 08.03.2019

60 years ago, turbulent events in Tibet forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India, where he set up a government in exile. Although he says he's fighting for peace and more freedom in Tibet, China still sees him as a separatist.

Protest von Exil-Tibetern in der chinesischen Botschaft in Neu-Delhi, Indien

Tibet uprising 60 years on: The fight continues 10.03.2019

It's been six decades since an uprising in Tibet escalated into violence and forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India. Observers tell DW how Beijing's crackdown on dissent in the region has become increasingly harsh.

Inside the complicated politics of Tibet 14.12.2018

The Chinese government has told the people of Tibet not to believe what it describes as the Dalai Lama's 'lies.' The warning comes ahead of March's 60th anniversary of the spiritual and political leader fleeing into exile.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  