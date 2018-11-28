 China: Death toll surges in chemical plant fire | News | DW | 22.03.2019

News

China: Death toll surges in chemical plant fire

State media has reported 44 deaths in an industrial accident at a pesticide plant in the province of Jiangsu. Over the past decade, deadly industrial accidents have triggered widespread anger over lax safety standards.

Explosion at Chinese chemical plant in Jiangsu

At least 44 people have been killed in a chemical plant explosion in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, the local government said on Friday.

Public anger has grown in China following several deadly industrial accidents ranging from chemical plant blasts to mining disasters over the past decade.

Devastating incident:

  • More than 600 people were injured, including 32 in critical condition
  • The explosion triggered a 2.2 magnitude earthquake
  • Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
  • Firefighters have brought the blaze under control.

Read more: Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

A blaze rages at a chemical plant in China's Jiangsu province

It took hours for emergency crews to bring the blaze under control

'Government must take urgent action'

Wary of growing anger at industrial accidents, Beijing has vowed for years to improve industrial safety standards and increase oversight. But environmentalists say little has changed and workers are still at risk.

"Tragic accidents occur on an almost daily basis," said Greenpeace researcher Cheng Qian in a report. "The government must take urgent action to manage chemicals in a sound manner, provide a safety net for workers and citizens, and protect ecologically important areas across the country."

History of accidents

China has been rocked by deadly industrial accidents in recent years. In 2015, a massive explosion at a site in Tianjin killed more than 170 people. Authorities traced the explosion to improperly stored hazardous chemicals.

Last November, 52 people fell ill due to a major chemical spill in Fujian province, while 23 were killed in a chemical plant explosion in Zhangjiakou.

Read more: As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

  • China Tianjin Explosion Gefahrgutlager

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Tianjin warehouse blasts

    Late on August 12, 2015, two explosions occurred at warehouses containing toxic chemicals and gas in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. According to state media, one of the blasts was equivalent to detonating 21 tons of TNT. The explosions killed 44 people and left more than 500 injured. Officials said just a week ago they had discussed tightening safety standards with companies at the port.

  • Zugunglück Kanada Quebec Explosion

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Lac Megantic train explosion

    On July 6, 2013, a train of 73 tank cars of light crude oil derailed in the Canadian town of Lac Megantic. Left unattended at night, a small fire started, the brakes failed and the train rolled down a slight incline. The fire ignited the oil. There were two large blasts and several smaller explosions. Forty-seven people died in the disaster, and a good part of the downtown area was destroyed.

  • USA Explosion West Fertilizer Company

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Volatile fertilizer in Texas

    A blast following a fire at the West Fertilizer Company plant in the town of West, Texas killed 15 people and hurt more than 200 on April 17, 2013. The explosion flattened houses, left a huge crater and was so powerful that the United States Geological Survey registered it as a 2.1-magnitude earthquake.

  • Russland Explosion in Orenburg

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Russian military range up in smoke

    Four thousand tons of military ammunition exploded at a depot at the Donguz test site in Central Russia on October 8–9, 2012. Thousands of people from two local towns were evacuated, and the shockwaves were felt as far away as Orenburg, 40 km from the scene. There were no casualties.

  • Japan Explosion Erdbeben und Explosion Ölraffinerie

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Fireballs in Japan

    The 8.9 magnitude Tohoku earthquake in Japan on March 11, 2011, badly damaged chemical and oil complexes on the Pacific Ocean. Red hot fireballs resulted from boiling liquid vapor explosions at the Cosmo Oil refinery in Chiba. Storage tanks were heavily damaged or burnt.

  • Zypern Explosion Marinestützpunkt 11. Juli 2011

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Cyprus munitions dump

    An explosion presumably caused by a fire ripped through the Evangelos Florakis naval base munition dump in southern Cyprus on July 11, 2011. Dozens of people were injured, and at least 12 were killed. The explosion destroyed the base, knocked out the island's largest power plant and caused extensive damage to a neighboring community and a nearby popular holiday resort.

  • Mosambik Explosion Munitionsdepot in Maputo

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Maputo armory explosion

    The Mozambican capital of Maputo was rocked for hours by a series of explosions on March 22, 2007. People fled in terror from the blasts at the country's largest ammunitions depot – an incident that was eventually blamed on high temperatures. Officials confirmed 96 dead and several hundred injured.

  • Niederlande Enschede Explosionskatastrophe 2000

    Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

    Enschede fireworks disaster

    A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory on May 13, 2000, in the Dutch city of Enschede. Twenty-three people died in Europe's worst fireworks disaster, and 947 were injured. Hundreds of homes were leveled and more than 1,000 other buildings damaged, and the Roombeek neighborhood was completely ravaged.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Massive explosion at Chinese chemical plant kills at least 6

A fire set off an explosion that has killed six, injured dozens and released a huge plume of toxic smoke. The blast set off a huge shock wave and blasted windows out of buildings miles away. (21.03.2019)  

Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

As the world focuses on developments in China's coastal regions, the one-party state is flexing its totalitarian muscle in the northwest of the country. We should not look the other way, says Alexander Görlach. (20.02.2019)  

China: Multiple deaths in chemical plant blast

An explosion at a chemical park in southwestern China has killed at least 19 people and injured 12 others. A string of recent industrial accidents have led to calls for improved safety standards. (13.07.2018)  

Chinese rescuers rush to save trapped coal miners

Two people have died and 20 are trapped in a coal mine in eastern China after a rock burst destroyed part of a mining tunnel. The cause of the accident is being investigated. (21.10.2018)  

China: Deadly chemical plant explosion hits Zhangjiakou

The local government has called on citizens to stay clear of the site, saying they could disrupt emergency operations. China has been rocked by several deadly industrial accidents, sparking anger in affected communities. (28.11.2018)  

Hazardous chemicals involved in Tianjin blast

Blasts at a Chinese chemical warehouse left over one hundred people dead and injured hundreds of others. Sodium cyanide had been stored at the site. If it's released, the consequences would be severe. (17.08.2015)  

Blasts in Chinese port city kill dozens, injure hundreds

A series of fiery explosions at a warehouse in the northern city of Tianjin has killed at least 44 people. Witnesses describe fireballs and shattered glass 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the site. (13.08.2015)  

As China takes 'center stage,' Europe stands at a crossroads

China's position as a global superpower is indisputable. As leaders gather to set the agenda of global security at the Munich Security Conference, the EU is at a crossroads between Washington and Beijing. (16.02.2018)  

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions

DW looks at major accidental explosions worldwide involving fire, explosives, boiling liquids, fuels and chemical reactions. (13.08.2015)  

Explosion bei Chemiefabrik in Zhangjiakou, China

China: Deadly chemical plant explosion hits Zhangjiakou 28.11.2018

The local government has called on citizens to stay clear of the site, saying they could disrupt emergency operations. China has been rocked by several deadly industrial accidents, sparking anger in affected communities.

China Nationaler Volkskongress in Peking

China's slowing economy casts shadow over National People's Congress 04.03.2019

Despite the annual legislative session being a largely ceremonial gathering, many will watch for cues on how Chinese policymakers intend to boost the nation's flagging growth and overcome the trade row with the US.

China Sichuan Explosion in Chemiefabrik

China: Multiple deaths in chemical plant blast 13.07.2018

An explosion at a chemical park in southwestern China has killed at least 19 people and injured 12 others. A string of recent industrial accidents have led to calls for improved safety standards.

