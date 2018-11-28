China: Death toll surges in chemical plant fire

State media has reported 44 deaths in an industrial accident at a pesticide plant in the province of Jiangsu. Over the past decade, deadly industrial accidents have triggered widespread anger over lax safety standards.
At least 44 people have been killed in a chemical plant explosion in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, the local government said on Friday.
Public anger has grown in China following several deadly industrial accidents ranging from chemical plant blasts to mining disasters over the past decade.
Devastating incident:
'Government must take urgent action'
Wary of growing anger at industrial accidents, Beijing has vowed for years to improve industrial safety standards and increase oversight. But environmentalists say little has changed and workers are still at risk.
"Tragic accidents occur on an almost daily basis," said Greenpeace researcher Cheng Qian in a report. "The government must take urgent action to manage chemicals in a sound manner, provide a safety net for workers and citizens, and protect ecologically important areas across the country."
History of accidents
China has been rocked by deadly industrial accidents in recent years. In 2015, a massive explosion at a site in Tianjin killed more than 170 people. Authorities traced the explosion to improperly stored hazardous chemicals.
Last November, 52 people fell ill due to a major chemical spill in Fujian province, while 23 were killed in a chemical plant explosion in Zhangjiakou.
