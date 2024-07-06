China: Dam breach forces almost 6,000 people to evacuate

Videos showed water flooding through the breach, overturning trucks, and inundating houses. China has been experiencing a summer of extreme weather, with major flooding in some regions, while severe heatwaves in others.

A dam break in China's Hunan province forced almost 6,000 people to evacuate, even as authorities rushed to stem the resulting floods, state media reported on Saturday.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the breach at China's second-largest freshwater lake, Dongting Lake opened up on Friday afternoon.

How bad was the breach?

The rupture across a 226-meter (740-foot) span pressed authorities to relocate around 5,700 residents. There were no injuries reported as of early Saturday.

Videos showed water flooding through the fissure, overturning trucks, and inundating houses.

According to Xinhua, the emergency management ministry sent more than 800 staff and almost 150 vehicles, and dozens of boats to address the breach and assist with flood relief efforts.

More than 2,300 rescue workers were building a second line of defense against the floodwaters.

Xi calls for 'all-out' rescue

Authorities said on Saturday all roads leading in and out of Hunan's Huarong county were partially closed "due to flood prevention needs".

"During the control period, vehicles other than those assisting with flood prevention are prohibited from passing through," the centre said in a statement on social media platform Weibo.

The region is home to around half a million people.

President Xi Jinping called for "all-out" rescue and relief efforts to protect people's lives and property. Xinhua reported.

China has experienced a summer of extreme weather, with major flooding in central and southern regions, while northern areas face severe heatwaves Image: Chen Sihan/IMAGO/Xinhua

The central government has allocated an additional 540 million yuan ($74 million, €68.18 million) in relief funds for Hunan and other disaster-stricken regions, CCTV reported.

China facing extreme weather

China has experienced a summer of extreme weather, with major flooding in central and southern regions, while northern areas face severe heatwaves.

Heavy rainfall earlier in the week had swollen the Miluo River in Pingjiang county to its highest level in 70 years. This forced local authorities to raise emergency response level to the maximum.

Last month, deadly mountain floods and landslides hit Hunan, while deluges also left 38 dead in southern Guangdong province.

China struggles with extreme rain and heat To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss/rc (Reuters, AFP)