China: Coronavirus freezes cultural life

Culture

With amusement parks, the Forbidden City and the Great Wall of China, as well as museums and cinemas closed, how are people managing in the cultural realm? A conversation with Li Yunzhong, cultural manager from Wuhan.

An adult and a child peak through the door of a building in Wuhan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Retamal)

"From my window, I see the second ring road of Wuhan, which is a major traffic artery of the city. Usually at this time of day (editor's note: late afternoon) the street is full of cars, like a stream of lights. Now there are only a few cars driving there, but that's more than there have been in the last days.  Overall, it's very empty," says Li Yunzhong, who runs an artists' agency and has been stuck in his apartment in Wuhan with his wife, an opera singer, for over a week as a consquence of the spreading coronavirus.

"Across the street, the buildings are beautifully lit, the scenery looks lovely — but at the same time very fake, very surreal," Li Yunzhong adds. Now, after several gloomy days, the weather has improved.

"That's why people are coming out again, for a breath of fresh air, to shop, feel the sun's rays." But a "mass cultural life" is nowhere in sight, he says.

2 a.m. lockdown announcement

Since January 22, the city of Wuhan in central China with 11 million inhabitants has been sealed off from the rest of the world. Cultural and public life has largely disappeared. Mass events are prohibited; cultural institutions are closed.

The official government announcement came at around 2 a.m. Until 10.00 a.m. on the same day, people could still leave the city, from then on a ban on exiting the city was imposed. Many people who were informed of the impending ban during the night left their city in those remaining eight hours, but Li Yunzhong deliberately stayed on.

  • A person rides a scooter into front of Beijing'd Center for disease control, prevention and research (Imago Images/UPI Photo/S. Shaver)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan

    On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

  • A magnified scan of the Coronavirus (picture-alliance/BSIP/J. Cavallini)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    New strain of coronavirus identified

    Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

  • Chinese medical staff carry a box outside a hospital (Reuters/Str)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First death in China

    On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

  • Japan warning Coronavirus (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Virus reaches neighboring countries

    In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

  • Researchers in biohazard suits test the coronavirus (picture-alliance/YONHAPNEWS AGENCY)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Transmission unclear

    Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

  • Chinese workers rush to build a hospital in Wuhan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak (AFP/STR)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Millions under lockdown

    China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

  • People wearing masks wait in the railway station in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak occured (Getty Images/X. Chu)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    A global health emergency?

    More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

  • French hospital (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Mortagne)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Coronavirus reaches Europe

    On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

  • Two Chinese soliders remove a giant lantern as they unbuild decorations for the Lunar New Year celebrations canceled due to the coronavirus (Reuters/C. Garcia Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Lunar New Year holiday extended

    The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

  • Chinese officer in Beijing wears mask (Reuters/C. G. Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close

    Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

  • Germany research coronavirus (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Germany braces for virus

    On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

  • The hospital in Munich where the first case of German coronavirus is being held in quarantine

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First cases confirmed in Germany

    On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

  • Japan Coronavirus (imago images/Kyodo News)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    International evacuations begin

    On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

    Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish


"As I live directly at the second ring road, it would have taken me only 30 minutes to get to the highway, but I decided against leaving the city. My sisters are here in Wuhan, and we wanted to be with our families during the Spring Festival, with my parents and in-laws. That's the purpose of the festival, so the question of leaving didn't even come up for me," he says.

In addition, for many in the city, there is the financial aspect: the costs of hotel accommodations around the Spring Festival are much higher than usual throughout China. Only a few can afford this, so that's why many have stayed in the city. 

Boredom has taken its grip

The otherwise so lively streets are completely deserted. Yet, not only does the fear of the coronavirus have a grip on many Chinese people, but absolute boredom does too, as many have written on social networks. In other metropolises, such as Shanghai and Beijing, cinemas, museums and theaters are closed and the streets likewise virtually abandoned.

Meanwhile, the people of Wuhan have discovered creative ways of cheering each other on and vowing to stick together. Videos of residents singing the Chinese anthem from their windows are circulating on Twitter. Among other things, they chant encouraging statements like "Wuhan, add oil," which means "Let's roll!"

"People are social creatures," Li Yunzhong points out. "Someone who lives in a big city like Wuhan and usually goes out and meets people is not used to being locked up."

"This is an abnormal situation. It automatically makes you feel the need to do something. On social networks, people have made arrangements to sing together, and many people have taken up this call," he said.

Much to the dismay of virus experts, who promptly got on TV, radio and social media channels to warn against an accelerated risk of infection. Singing, yes, they have said, but at home behind closed doors and windows.

According to media reports, fast food and coffee chains have now closed the majority of their branches. The Starbucks company alone is said to have closed more than half of its 4,300 stores in China.

The Spring Festival holiday has been officially extended until February 2.

